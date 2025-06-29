‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

Billionaire Elon Musk has criticised the latest version of the tax and spending bill released by the United States senate and said that it will cause “immense strategic harm” to the US. Musk’s renewed criticism comes just weeks after he and the US President Donald Trump exchanged jibes over the former’s disapproval of the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ before they made up. Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).(File/AFP)

In a post on X, Musk wrote, “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!”

“Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future,” he added.

Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time) as Republicans rush to pass President Donald Trump’s bill, which includes tax cuts, spending reductions, and more funding for deportations, before his July 4th deadline.

Republicans are putting their majority in the Senate to use to push aside Democratic opposition to the bill. However, not all Republican lawmakers are rallying behind the bill due to its plan to cut funding for Medicaid, food stamps, and other programs.

Big, Beautiful Bill up for vote

The latest version of the bill, which is 940-pages long, is a collection of tax breaks, cuts in government spending on programs such as Medicaid and more money for Republican priorities such as national defense and deportations.

This bill is a key part of Trump’s plans for the United States and is up for a vote in the Congress.

Trump has asked his party’s lawmakers, who hold a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, to get the bill passed by the country’s independence day on July 4th

Senators are working through the weekend to pass the bill and send it back to the House for final vote, all while Democrats are thoroughly opposing the bill.

With AP inputs.