Big Beautiful Bill: List of Republicans who will vote against Trump's spending measure

President Donald Trump's tax and spending measure, dubbed the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, will go on the Senate floor on Saturday for debate and a vote. While a majority of Republicans, who hold majorities in Congress, are expected to back the president. However, some have come out publicly to declare that they will vote against the bill, which proposes to reduce spending on Medicaid, food stamps and other programs. President Donald Trump said he hopes his Big Beautiful Bill will clear the Senate(AFP)

The 940-page bill was released shortly before midnight Friday. Senators were expected to take a procedural vote Saturday to begin considering the legislation. The timing is, however, uncertain. After the Senate, the bill would need to return to the House for a final round of votes before it reaches President Trump's desk.

“It's evolving,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Friday. Trump was optimistic. His Truth Social post read: “We can get it done. It will be a wonderful Celebration for our Country.” Under Senate debate rules, it takes a three-fifths majority of lawmakers to pass a bill. If 51 of 100 Senators vote for it, the bill passes by a simple majority.

Now, not all Republicans are voting along party lines. Sen Thom Tillis said he is concerned about the fundamentals of the package and will not support the procedural motion to begin debate.

“I'm voting no on the motion to proceed,” he said. Sen Ron Johnson said he needed to see the final legislative text.

Here's a complete list of Republicans opposing Trump's spending bill

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen Johnson said he opposes the bill due to its insufficient spending cuts and significant contribution to the federal deficit, estimated at $2.3-$4 trillion over a decade by the Congressional Budget Office.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen Tillis objects to the bill’s Medicaid cuts, which could affect vulnerable constituents, and the abrupt phaseout of clean energy tax credits, which he argues risks economic disruption.

Rep David Valadao (R-CA)

The California Republican refuses to support any bill that cuts Medicaid or threatens healthcare access in his Central Valley district, where nearly two-thirds of constituents rely on Medicaid.