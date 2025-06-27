Donald Trump hints at ‘very big' trade deal with India after China pact

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his country has signed a trade deal with China and hinted that a "very big" deal might follow soon with India. US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.(Bloomberg)

“...We just signed (trade deal) with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody... But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one,” Trump said while speaking at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill.

"We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good," he added.

The US president, however, did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China.

During the speech, Trump also asserted that the White House will not make deals with every nation.

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he said.

Earlier this month, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick had said that a trade deal between India and the United States could be finalised soon, with both countries finding common ground that suits their interests, according to ANI.

"I think to be in a very, very good place, and you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future because I think we found a place that really works for both countries." When asked if he was hopeful about the outcome, Lutnick said he was "very optimistic," and added, "It could be sort of the way I come across," he had said.

Meanwhile, on June 10, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US were in the process of negotiating a fair and equitable trade agreement that will benefit both economies.