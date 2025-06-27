Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Trump says deal related to trade signed with China, skips details

Reuters |
Jun 27, 2025 03:00 AM IST

Trump made the comment during remarks at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill that he wants Congress to pass by the July 4 holiday.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States signed an agreement with China on Wednesday related to trade but he did not specify what he was talking about.

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.(Bloomberg)

He made the comment during remarks at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill that he wants Congress to pass by the July 4 holiday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump says deal related to trade signed with China, skips details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On