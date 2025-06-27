Trump says deal related to trade signed with China, skips details
Jun 27, 2025 03:00 AM IST
Trump made the comment during remarks at a White House event aimed at promoting a government spending bill that he wants Congress to pass by the July 4 holiday.
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States signed an agreement with China on Wednesday related to trade but he did not specify what he was talking about.
