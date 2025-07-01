Who is Dany De Andrade? World's hottest cop from Florida goes viral as she issues stern warning ahead of Fourth of July

Ahead of the Fourth of July, a picture of the “world's hottest police officer”, Dany De Andrade, enjoying at the beach has gone viral on social media. Detective Dany De Andrade gained international attention last year after discussing security for Donald Trump. Her recent viral beach video highlights her dual role as a public safety advocate and a social media sensation ahead of the Fourth of July.

The US will see one of the biggest events in the country this week. Millions of Americans will head to beach on Fourth of July on Friday.

The Hollywood, Florida Police Department's Detective De Andrade is making waves on the Internet due to her beach appearance as she issued stern warning to the visitors.

She shared a video on Instagram, listing things one should and should not do.

“Reminder: All rules are posted at each entrance to the sand — please take a moment to read them before heading to the beach!” she said in a post on Instagram.

“🚫Here’s what’s NOT allowed:• Pets on the beach or Broadwalk 🐾• Scooters or motorized vehicles on the Broadwalk 🛴• Skateboards on the Broadwalk or in parks 🛹• Bicycling only on designated bike path 🚲• Alcohol or glass containers in public areas 🍷🚫• Tables of any kind along the beach 🪑• Open flames and barbecues on the Broadwalk or beach 🔥• Smoking anywhere on the beach 🚭• Umbrellas, tents, or canopies over 10 feet wide or placed less than 10 feet apart ⛱️• Coolers larger than 36 inches ❄️”

Another video shows Detective De Andrade with Hollywood Fire Rescue Fire Inspector Ramos. They advise against using sparklers and pyrotechnics on Hollywood Beach on Fourth of July. “We want to remind you that fireworks are not allowed on Hollywood Beach and the Broadwalk. These items aren't just prohibited, they are potentially dangerous. Fireworks can cause burns, eye injuries and other serious accidents, putting both users and people nearby at risk,” De Andrade and Ramos says in the video.

Detective De Andrade, an ardent Trump supporter

The viral police officer hit headlines all around the world last year in July. Appearing on Miami news following first assassination attempt on Trump, she assured the OutKick audience that she would reassemble the Secret Service with tough officers who would never allow a pimple-popper to target Donald Trump.

“I don't know if I'm the most equipped [candidate], but I would equip myself with people who know what they're doing to help me and guide me,” De Andrade stated while reacting to the possibility of heading the Secret Service at that time. “I would hire the baddest people out there from SEAL teams to Green Beret. He needs to have the top security. I'm not saying that the men and women that are there now aren't, I will never badmouth any law enforcement agency.”