Trump's animated ‘Lo-fi’ stream at McDonald's goes viral as users react to White House's latest ‘Big Beautiful’ stunt

The White House posted an animated Lo-fi video of Donald Trump working at McDonald's, a stunt in which the then-GOP candidate engaged in to embarrass Kamala Harris by wavering a flag in front of the White House and then from a drive-thru. Trump's animated Lo-Fi video featuring him at McDonald's has sparked laughter online

The 18-hour live stream on White House's YouTube featured a list of his Big, Beautiful Bill's points along with soothing music. The stream was titled as “One Big Beautiful Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax / Study to.”

Trump and his staff, as per Daily Beast, released a Lo-fi film last month, showing an animated Trump enjoying soothing music while signing a document at his desk.

At his Resolute desk, Trump was also holding a list of “promises made, promises kept” to the US citizens.

Netizens react to White House's animated Trump video

Calling the White House video hilarious, one X user wrote: “Bro this might be the funniest thing a government has ever done.”

“LMAO the official White House YouTube is seriously live streaming a 'Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study to.' It’s just anime Trump beside an ongoing list of his accomplishments,” a second person commented, asking, “WHO IS THIS INTERN??”

While the third user highlighted Trump's White House “obsession with Lo-Fi for some reason,” another chimed in: “Is nobody going to mention that the White House official X page has a lo-fi Ghibli Trump at MccyD's serving fries to a credit roll of BBB's highlights.”

Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

Trump is not the first individual to post a low-fidelity video of themself on X. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started an identical stream of "lo-fi Boriswave beats to relax/get Brexit done to" in 2019 following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

The video comes at a time when the Senate is preparing to vote on Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. However, it has encountered a slight obstacle because the present version of the measure has not been well received by several Republicans.