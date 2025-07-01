Search
Trump's animated ‘Lo-fi’ stream at McDonald's goes viral as users react to White House's latest ‘Big Beautiful’ stunt

ByShweta Kukreti
Jul 01, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Donald Trump's animated Lo-fi video at McDonald's goes viral on X, with viewers commenting on its humor and creativity.

The White House posted an animated Lo-fi video of Donald Trump working at McDonald's, a stunt in which the then-GOP candidate engaged in to embarrass Kamala Harris by wavering a flag in front of the White House and then from a drive-thru.

Trump's animated Lo-Fi video featuring him at McDonald's has sparked laughter online
The 18-hour live stream on White House's YouTube featured a list of his Big, Beautiful Bill's points along with soothing music. The stream was titled as “One Big Beautiful Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax / Study to.”

Trump and his staff, as per Daily Beast, released a Lo-fi film last month, showing an animated Trump enjoying soothing music while signing a document at his desk.

At his Resolute desk, Trump was also holding a list of “promises made, promises kept” to the US citizens.

Netizens react to White House's animated Trump video

Calling the White House video hilarious, one X user wrote: “Bro this might be the funniest thing a government has ever done.”

“LMAO the official White House YouTube is seriously live streaming a 'Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study to.' It’s just anime Trump beside an ongoing list of his accomplishments,” a second person commented, asking, “WHO IS THIS INTERN??”

While the third user highlighted Trump's White House “obsession with Lo-Fi for some reason,” another chimed in: “Is nobody going to mention that the White House official X page has a lo-fi Ghibli Trump at MccyD's serving fries to a credit roll of BBB's highlights.”

Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

Trump is not the first individual to post a low-fidelity video of themself on X. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started an identical stream of "lo-fi Boriswave beats to relax/get Brexit done to" in 2019 following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

The video comes at a time when the Senate is preparing to vote on Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. The video comes at a time when the Senate is preparing to vote on Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. However, it has encountered a slight obstacle because the present version of the measure has not been well received by several Republicans.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump's animated 'Lo-fi' stream at McDonald's goes viral as users react to White House's latest 'Big Beautiful' stunt
