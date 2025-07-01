‘President Trump-PM Modi ties strong, US-India trade deal announcement soon’: White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described India as a “strategic ally” in the Indo-Pacific region during a press briefing on Monday (US local time) while addressing a question on the India-US trade agreement, she added that President Donald Trump shares a "very good relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted that the trade deal is close to completion. US President Donald Trump (R) and PM Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC. (File)(Bloomberg)

“Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India,” ANI news agency quoted her as saying.

Responding to a question regarding China’s role in the Indo-Pacific, Leavitt reiterated, “India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that.”

Her remarks come as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently visiting the United States to participate in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The QUAD, consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the US, is focused on promoting a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The alliance began as a coordinated humanitarian response following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Meanwhile, it was earlier confirmed on June 18 that US President Donald Trump accepted PM Modi’s invitation to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi. "For the next meeting of QUAD, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a video message.

India-US trade talks

On June 26, India and the US began another round of bilateral trade talks aimed at finalising an early harvest deal before the US imposes country-specific reciprocal tariffs on imports from 57 countries, including India, starting July 9, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Led by chief negotiator and special secretary for commerce Rajesh Agrawal, the Indian delegation arrived in Washington for a two-day round of talks beginning last week. The main goal of this round is to address existing trade disputes and reach an interim agreement that could form the basis for the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by September or October 2025.

After this initial phase, both sides are expected to begin negotiations for a full-fledged free trade agreement (FTA) with the aim of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

India is pushing for the US to roll back all current and planned retaliatory tariffs, including a 26% reciprocal tariff – comprising a 10% duty that took effect on April 5 and an additional 16% set to begin from July 9.

Sources involved in the talks said most of the elements of a preliminary agreement have been ironed out by negotiators, but final decisions now rest with the political leadership to resolve a few remaining differences. Two major sticking points continue to hold up the deal, they added.

India is also urging the US to eliminate safeguard duties – currently being challenged at the World Trade Organisation – such as the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium and the 25% duties on automobiles and auto parts. In return, India expects Washington to lower its most favoured nation (MFN) tariffs proportionately.