Kamala Harris buys a multi-million dollar mansion in California? MAGA activist's big claim

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is once again in the crosshairs of right-wing activist Laura Loomer. Rumors Swirl Around Kamala Harris's Living Arrangements After Recent Luxury Getaways and Election Loss (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“@KamalaHarris is moving into a new multi-million dollar mansion in Brentwood, CA near OJ Simpson’s old property (where the glove was found) after her campaign was left with millions of dollars in debt. Where did she get millions of dollars from?” MAGA activist Laura Loomer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Loomer’s tweet, which quickly gained traction among MAGA supporters online, has reignited familiar speculation around Harris’s post-political future and finances, particularly after her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Notably, Brentwood, a wealthy enclave on the west side of Los Angeles, is home to a host of celebrities and historic properties most infamously, the scene of the O.J. Simpson saga Loomer referenced.

Harris apparently eyed NYC after Hawaiian reset

Now adding fuel to the rumor mill is the fact that Harris has recently been associated with a string of luxury getaways and possible moves, including a post-election escape to Hawaii.

Daily Mail reported Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff spent six days at an exclusive $7 million estate in the upscale Mauna Kea resort on the Big Island.

The couple reportedly paid $1,300 a night to rent the stunning five-bedroom home, which features ocean views, a private pool, hot tub, and a secluded location in the Fairways South neighborhood.

A listing on the rental website describes it as part of a resort community designed for “a luxurious and secluded vacation experience,” offering accommodations ranging from “oceanfront studios to four-bedroom condominiums and private estates,” per Realtor.com.

Emhoff was recently spotted touring a $20,000-a-month apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. This has led many to believe the couple may be eyeing the Big Apple as their next home after Harris officially hands over the vice presidency to J.D. Vance on January 20.