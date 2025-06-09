Kamala Harris 'inciting violence' in Los Angeles? Ex VP's statement sparks fury amid anti-ICE protests

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire for her statement on the Los Angeles riots. Taking to X, Harris wrote, “Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to promote chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division. Kamala Harris' statement on LA riots sparks fury amid anti-ICE protests (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris added, “This Administration’s actions are not about public safety – they’re about stoking fear. Fear of a community demanding dignity and due process. Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful.”

“I continue to support millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms,” the former VP concluded.

‘Do you understand now why you lost?’

Harris is under fire for her statement, with one user commenting on her X post, “You're a liar! Your claim of peaceful protests is baseless—DHS reports 118 arrests today in LA due to violent riots against ICE officers, with slashed tires and defaced property. We have evidence!” Another wrote, “You support foreigners attacking and injuring American cops? Do you understand now why you lost?” One user wrote, “KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTS VIOLENCE AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TO PROTECT VIOLENT ILLEGAL MIGRANTS FROM DEPORTATION!” Another angry X user said, “DEMOCRATS INCITED THE VIOLENCE AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD TO SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD BECAUSE KAMALA HARRIS & DEMOCRATS ARE CALLING IT A PEACEFUL PROTEST AND REFUSE TO HELP STOP THE VIOLENCE”.

“Nobody cares what you have to say...,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yep, America dodged a bullet when they rejected you and Tim Walz. Thank you for confirming this.” One wrote, “These deportations are 100% the fault of the Biden admin, and you were a significant part of that problem.”