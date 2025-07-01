Who is Merince Kogoya? Miss Indonesia 2025 contestant kicked out amid outcry over pro-Israel video

Miss Indonesia 2025 contestant Merince Kogoya's two year-old video about endorsing Israel reappeared on social media, leading to her disqualification. Miss Indonesia contestant Merince Kogoya was disqualified after a two-year-old video endorsing Israel resurfaced, sparking outrage in the pro-Palestinian country.

Highland Papua representative Kogoya was removed from the pageant during the quarantine period after her old video went viral on social media.

Kogoya can be seen dancing while waving an Israeli flag in the video, which was purportedly taken while she was studying overseas. “Diligent for Sion, loyal to Jerusalem, standing for Israel,” the translated caption of the video read.

Kogoya immediately faced intense backlash because Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world, has no diplomatic ties with Israel and is an ardent supporter of Palestine.

The President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, stated in May that his country would be open to establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state “once Israel recognizes Palestine.”

Pro-Palestinian sentiments are quite prominent in Indonesia, where thousands of people participate in large-scale demonstrations against Israel, raising Palestinian flags in support.

Miss Indonesia 2025 yet to issue any statement

The pageant's organizers discreetly eliminated Kogoya from the contest due to to the outcry over her video, replacing her with Karmen Anastasya, her province's first runner-up, as per The Jakarta Globe.

However, the Miss Indonesia organization has not provided any statement on Kogoya's disqualification.

Netizens respond

Expressing rage and disappointment over her video, one X user wrote: “By considering the genocide committed by Israel as merely a religious conflict, she has already shown she doesn’t meet the bare minimum for Miss Indonesia, who must have broad knowledge. No morals or empathy, even though in this day and age there’s plenty of information, yet she chooses to think that way,” as per an online translation.

“What kind of competition is this? A competition to be supporters of the TERRORIST Hamas? So dumb, ” another wrote showing support for Kogoya.

Merince Kogoya reacts to criticism

According to reports, Kogoya responded to the outrage by claiming in an Instagram Story on Monday that the video was not political but rather reflected her Christian beliefs.

She wrote, “I was simply practicing my faith as a follower of Christ by praying and offering blessings, but an old video from my reels went viral with many false interpretations about my beliefs.”

Meanwhile, social media commenters pointed out, her Instagram bio still featured the phrase "I stand with Israel" at the moment.

In October 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,100 people and taking 251 hostage, sparking the beginning of the war on Gaza.

Over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli war so far, the local health ministry reported.