‘I love you Trump’: Palestinians cheer as US-backed aid reaches Gaza

The joy of receiving much-needed aid from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was immediately visible as it reached Gaza, with Palestinians in the region chanting, “I love you Trump” and “I love you Donald.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had however last week slammed the US-backed GHF and termed its operation in Gaza as "inherently unsafe". (X/@Osint613)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt re-shared a video posted by the X handle of Open Source Intelligence, showing scenes of chanting and cheering in Gaza.

The arrival of the US-backed aid followed months of delay, during which the United Nations repeatedly warned of a looming risk of famine in the Palestinian region.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Israel to make a deal with Hamas in Gaza. In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, he said, “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ceasefire in Iran has opened "many opportunities", including the possibility of bringing back the remaining hostages from Gaza.

While he said that the issue in Gaza needs to be resolved, Netanyahu affirmed his priority of rescuing the hostages.

During a visit to a security facility in Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence service on Sunday, Netanyahu said, "I want to inform you that as you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory, many opportunities."

"First of all, to rescue the hostages. Of course we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both tasks," he added.

Around 50 Israeli hostages, who were abducted by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, offensive, continue to remain in Gaza. An official said, "The families of the hostages welcome the fact that after 20 months, the return of the hostages has finally been designated as the top priority by the prime minister."

Trump on Saturday had said that Netanyahu was "right now" negotiating a deal with Hamas, though neither leader provided any details about it.

UN slams US-backed GHF

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the US-backed GHF and termed its operation in Gaza as "inherently unsafe", saying that "it is killing people".

While Israel and the US want the United Nations to work through the controversial foundation, the UN has refused to do so and questioned the neutrality of the aid organisation. The UN has also accused GHF's distribution model of militarising aid and forcing displacement.

"Any operation that channels desperate civilians into militarised zones is inherently unsafe. It is killing people," Guterres told reporters.

He further said that the UN-led humanitarian efforts are being "strangled", adding that the aid workers themselves are starving.

"People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Guterres added.

"It is time to find the political courage for a ceasefire in Gaza," he said.