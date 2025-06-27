US-backed aid operation in Gaza ‘killing people’, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza is “inherently unsafe,” giving a blunt assessment: “It is killing people.” "The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Guterres said.(REUTERS)

He also said U.N.-led humanitarian efforts are being “strangled,” aid workers themselves are starving and Israel – as the occupying power - is required to agree to and facilitate aid deliveries into and throughout the Palestinian enclave.

"People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Guterres told reporters.