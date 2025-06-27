Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
US-backed aid operation in Gaza ‘killing people’, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

Reuters |
Jun 27, 2025 10:28 PM IST

He warned that humanitarian efforts are being obstructed and emphasized that people seeking food should not face life-threatening risks amid the ongoing crisis.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza is “inherently unsafe,” giving a blunt assessment: “It is killing people.”

"The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Guterres said.(REUTERS)
"The search for food must never be a death sentence," Guterres said.(REUTERS)

He also said U.N.-led humanitarian efforts are being “strangled,” aid workers themselves are starving and Israel – as the occupying power - is required to agree to and facilitate aid deliveries into and throughout the Palestinian enclave.

"People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Guterres told reporters. 

