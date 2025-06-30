Donald Trump to sign executive order lifting US sanctions on Syria: White House

President Donald Trump will on Monday sign an executive order lifting US sanctions on Syria, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. Donald Trump to sign order lifting Syria sanctions on Monday, says White House(AFP File)

The move comes as a follow-up to Trump’s announcement in May to roll back the sanctions in a bid to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts following its prolonged civil war.

Leavitt said that Trump will sign the executive order and promote a “path to prosperity and peace.”

It was “an action that the president promised,” she added.

Trump wants Syria to be “stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbors,” the press secretary said, reported AP.

“This is another promise made and promise kept,” she remarked.

However, Leavitt also informed that sanctions will remain in place on former Syrian President Bashar Assad and his associates, the AP report added.

During a meeting in Saudi Arabia in May, Trump told Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa that he would lift sanctions and consider restoring diplomatic ties with the country, marking a significant shift in US' policy toward the country.

The move will formally end the “national emergency” declared in 2004, which had placed broad sanctions on Syria targeting key state institutions, including its central bank.

Israel also wants normal ties with Syria

The US, despite the move, continues to recognise Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism. The status, which is unlikely to be lifted anytime soon, poses a major barrier to investment.

In a significant move after years of financial isolation, Syria recently executed an electronic transaction through the global banking system, the first since the country's civil war started in 2011, reported AFP.

Israel continued striking military targets in Syria even after Assad’s fall last year. However, on Monday, Israel expressed interest in normalizing relations with both Syria and Lebanon. In both the latter countries, Iranian influence has notably declined, partly due to Israeli attacks.

With inputs from AP, AFP.