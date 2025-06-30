Starbucks announces limited edition Firework Frappuccino ahead of Fourth of July: Here's when it will be available

Starbucks is getting into the Fourth of July spirit with a colorful new drink that’s bursting with patriotic flair. Starting Tuesday, July 1, the coffee giant is launching the limited-edition Fireworks Frappuccino. It is a festive red, white, and blue blended beverage inspired by the national flag of the US. Starbucks introduces a festive Firework Frappuccino for Independence Day.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Starbucks introduces a fireworks frappuccino for limited time

Starbucks has introduced a new Fireworks Frappuccino in celebration of the Fourth of July. The red, white, and blue frappuccino has been derived from the combination of the Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher, which consists of a vibrant mix of coconut milk poured over raspberry-flavored pearls, giving it a fizzy, candy-like burst. It’s finished with a swirl of strawberry purée and a creamy layer of vanilla sweet cream cold foam for a sweet, festive touch, as reported by USA Today.

In a press release, Starbucks product manager, Amanda Conaway, who helped in the creation of the drink, described the refresher as “a summer vacation in a cup.” She added, “From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer."

However, the festive drink is only available for a week from July 1, i.e., Monday, July 7.

Other new frappuccinos are coming to Starbucks menu

The Firework Frappuccino is just the beginning of Starbucks' July beverage lineup. It’s one of four new frappuccino creations the coffee chain has teased for a summer release. While the red, white, and blue-themed Firework Frappuccino arrives just in time for Independence Day, three more drinks are expected to hit stores later in the month.

These are the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, and the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino. Each promises bold, layered flavors designed to keep customers cool and caffeinated through the summer heat. Fans can expect more sweet surprises as July unfolds.