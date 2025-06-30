Social Security July 2025 payments: When will you get your stimulus checks? Full schedule here

The IRS has confirmed that the three rounds of stimulus checks (called Economic Impact Payments) were finished between 2020 and 2021. If someone missed any of those payments, they had until April 2025 to claim them through the Recovery Rebate Credit. That deadline has now passed. But after the IRS reviewed some cases, a few of those who didn’t get their payments earlier received a credit in their bank accounts during May or June 2025. Below is the full schedule of federal payments for the month of July: Monthly SSI checks will be sent out on July 1, 2025.(Pexels)

Federal payments for July 2025:

• SSI (Supplemental Security Income): Monthly SSI checks will be sent out on July 1, 2025.

• Social Security: These payments go out based on your birthday. (Read More: July 2025 SSA payment schedule: When to expect your SSI….)

• IRS Tax Refunds: If you mailed your tax return between May 16 and May 31, you might get your refund sometime between July 11 and July 25.

State relief programs – July 2025

There’s no new stimulus money from the federal government this month, but some states are giving out their own help:

New York

People who filed their taxes on time may get an Inflation Rebate of up to $500. The state figures this out automatically based on your income.

California

The Sacramento Family First program gives up to $725 to people living in Sacramento whose income is less than 200% of the federal poverty level. You have to apply online through the official website.

Also Read: IRS wants you to make payment by this date to avoid penalties: Who qualifies for tax relief and other benefits?

Other states:

States like Colorado, Arizona, and Texas also have their own programs. These include rebates and tax credits depending on income and other factors.

How to check if you qualify?

• Log in to your IRS online account.

• Visit your state’s revenue department website.

• Watch for official letters or emails about payments.

Warning about scams

Neither the IRS nor state agencies will ever call, text, or email you asking for personal information. Always be careful of fake websites or offers that seem too good to be true.