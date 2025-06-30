July 2025 SSA payment schedule: When to expect your SSI and social security checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) typically issues benefit payments on the 1st and 3rd of each month, as well as on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays. The specific date you receive your payment depends on several factors, including your birth date, type of benefits received, and payment method. SSI recipients will receive their payment on July 1.(REUTERS)

Below is the complete payment schedule for July 2025:

July 1

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their payment on this date.

JULY 3

Those who receive both SSI as well as Social Security benefits are credited on this date. Beneficiaries living outside the US, credited with Medicare premiums and filed for benefits before 1997 will also receive their payment on this date.

JULY 9

Social Security-only recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month will be paid on this date.

JULY 16

Social Security-only recipients born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their payment.

JULY 23

Social Security-only recipients born after the 20th of any month will receive their payment on this date.

Dependents who receive their benefits on someone else’s record are scheduled to receive their payment on the dates coinciding with that of the primary beneficiary’s birthdate. Usually, payments made electronically are quicker and delay-free as compared to those made by paper checks.

What to do if your payment is delayed?

If your electronic payment is delayed, reach out to your bank or financial institution first to check if it’s an oversight on their end in posting payments to your account. If that’s not the case, call the SSA at 800-772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office. Your case will be reviewed and resolved.

Wait for up to three days after the deadline has passed in case you haven’t received your paper check. After that you may contact the SSA to resolve your issue.

