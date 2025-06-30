Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

What happened at Washington Square Park in NYC? False shooting reports spark panic

BySumanti Sen
Jun 30, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Chaos erupted at Washington Square Park during a pride afterparty after people heard what sounded like gunshots ring out.

Chaos erupted at Washington Square Park during a pride afterparty after people heard what sounded like gunshots ring out. People began to panic, but no shots were confirmed.

Revelers fill the Washington Square Park after the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)(AP)
Revelers fill the Washington Square Park after the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)(AP)

An X account shared a video of panicked partygoers trying to flee the scene. “Washington Square Park — Partygoers ran in fear after what sounded like gunshots rang out. Chaos broke out fast. No shots confirmed, but the panic was real,” the post is captioned.

Meanwhile, NYPD News shared an update on X, saying bear detterent was deployed by someone who is in custody. It wrote, “The NYPD is on scene at Washington Square Park. An individual deployed bear deterrent. This individual is in custody. We ask the public to remain calm.”

Several pride marches are taking place across the US, including the Dyke March which concluded at Washington Square Park. According to Gay City News, “The New York City Dyke March returns, and the theme this year is Dykes Say No to Fascism. The march will begin at Bryant Park and head down Fifth Avenue, concluding in Washington Square Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, water bottles, and face masks.” 

However, it is unclear if this was the group involved in the chaos.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / What happened at Washington Square Park in NYC? False shooting reports spark panic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On