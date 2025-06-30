What happened at Washington Square Park in NYC? False shooting reports spark panic

Chaos erupted at Washington Square Park during a pride afterparty after people heard what sounded like gunshots ring out. People began to panic, but no shots were confirmed. Revelers fill the Washington Square Park after the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)(AP)

An X account shared a video of panicked partygoers trying to flee the scene. “Washington Square Park — Partygoers ran in fear after what sounded like gunshots rang out. Chaos broke out fast. No shots confirmed, but the panic was real,” the post is captioned.

Meanwhile, NYPD News shared an update on X, saying bear detterent was deployed by someone who is in custody. It wrote, “The NYPD is on scene at Washington Square Park. An individual deployed bear deterrent. This individual is in custody. We ask the public to remain calm.”

Several pride marches are taking place across the US, including the Dyke March which concluded at Washington Square Park. According to Gay City News, “The New York City Dyke March returns, and the theme this year is Dykes Say No to Fascism. The march will begin at Bryant Park and head down Fifth Avenue, concluding in Washington Square Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, water bottles, and face masks.”

However, it is unclear if this was the group involved in the chaos.