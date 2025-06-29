New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle host pride parades today: Route, time and more

Several American cities are set to end Pride Month with a bang. New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle are hosting Pride Parades on Sunday, June 29. The event will be both a celebration and a protest. According to Associated Press, Pride events in major US cities are being held against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s attempts to roll back LGBTQ+ friendly policies. Here’s everything you need to know about Pride celebrations in major US cities. Major American cities, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle, are concluding Pride Month with parades on June 29. (Photo by Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes key Senate hurdle amid criticism: Key details to know

Pride Parade in major American cities

New York Pride Parade: Route, timing, theme

The event kicks off at 11 am ET, according to USA Today. Attendees will cross over 6th Avenue before venturing on Christopher Street. They will walk past the Stonewall National Monument as well. The NYC Pride Parade commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

The parade will end in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. The theme of the event is “Rise Up: Pride in Protest.”

San Francisco Pride Parade: All you need to know

Another major Pride event will be held in San Francisco. The theme is “Queer Joy is Resistance.” The march starts at 10:30 am local time at the Embarcadero Plaza and ends at the Civic Center.

Seattle Pride Parade: Route, timing, theme

About 300,000 attendees are expected to be present at Washington's largest and free parade, USA Today reported. The theme is “Louder.” The march will start at Union Street and 4th Ave at 11 am PDT. The parade will end at 2nd Ave and Denny Way.

Minneapolis Twin Cities Pride Festival

The two-day festival will conclude on Sunday. The venue is Minneapolis’ Loring Park, located at 1382 Willow Street. The Twin Cities Pride Festival will last from 10 am to 6 pm local time. A parade, starting at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue, will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

Chicago Pride Parade

The 54th edition of the parade will start at 11 am local time. A total of 150 floats will be used at the event, which follows the theme “United in Pride.” The march will make its way from Sheridan and Broadway to Diversey and Cannon Drive.

FAQs

What day is the Pride Parade 2025 in NYC?

The parade will be held on Sunday, June 29.

Will there still be Pride Parades in 2025?

Yes, the London Pride Parade is expected to take place on July 5.

Was Pride originally a protest?

The first Pride marches were held to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising of 1969.