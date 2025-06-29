NYC Pride march 2025: When, where, theme and free streaming details

New York City is holding its annual Pride March today, Sunday, June 29. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs through Manhattan. Thousands of people are expected to show up. June has been all about recognizing LGBTQ+ people—their lives, their history, and the challenges they still face. New York City is holding its annual Pride March today, Sunday, June 29, that will start at 26th Street and 5th Avenue and conclude at 15th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan.(REUTERS)

Kazz Alexander, NYC Pride co-chair said, “We must support one another, because when the most marginalized among us are granted their rights, all of us benefit.”

He added, “Pride is not merely a celebration of identity—it is a powerful statement of resistance, affirming that justice and equity will ultimately prevail for those who live and love on the margins.”

Theme of Pride March

As per reports, the march will start at 26th Street and 5th Avenue and conclude at 15th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. This year’s theme of Pride March is ‘Rise up: Pride in Protest.’

Where to watch ?

You can watch the live-stream of Pride March on ABC-7 (WABC-TV) or stream it at abc7NY.com starting at noon ET.

This year’s grand marshals include Karine Jean-Pierre, Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo, and Trans formative Schools.

According to Gravity Research, 39% of business leaders said their companies are scaling back Pride support in 2025 amid President Donald Trump’s second term.

Also Read: Budapest Pride March 2025: Here's why large crowd gathered to protest against Viktor Orbán

Pride March history

The origin of the Pride march dates back to the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar located in the Village where police raided and attacked the patrons.

At the time, same-sex couples were prohibited from dancing or holding hands in public, but the Stonewall Inn was one of the few venues where someone was simply free to be themselves. The raid resulted in protests that lasted for days and became a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

A year after people marched from Stonewall Inn to Central Park as a remembrance and to keep pushing for rights. In 1999, former President Bill Clinton declared June as Pride Month, then ex- President Barack Obama designated the Stonewall Inn as a national monument in 2016, as per Fast Company report.