Budapest Pride March 2025: Here's why large crowd gathered to protest against Viktor Orbán

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Hungarian capital on Saturday to take part in the 30th annual Budapest Pride march, defying the ban and legal threats by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration against LGBTQ rights activists in the country. Holding rainbow flags, the protestors were seen carrying signs that read 'Solidarity with Budapest Pride'. They even held placards featuring crossed-out images of Orbán, CNN reported. Tens of thousands protest in Budapest against LGBTQ rights ban despite legal threats from the government. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)(AFP)

Why are people protesting against Viktor Orbán?

The procession continued to swell in numbers as people across all age groups took part in it from the historic center in the city to its riverside roads. They marched forward and defied the police ban that was imposed earlier this year under an all-new legislation, which prohibits LGBTQ+ events across the country.

Eszter Rein Bodi, a protester, told Reuters that this march was not just concerning homosexuality, but was "about much more" than that, calling it the "last moment" to stand up for their rights.

Another person, named Krisztina Aranyi, said the "right to assembly is a basic human right," urging the government not to put a ban on it.

Orbán's response to the protests in Budapest

In March 2025, lawmakers in Hungary passed a controversial legislation that completely barred Pride events across the country and restricted gatherings that were considered to be promoting homosexuality. Also, it allowed the use of facial recognition technology to identify all the people who are taking part in such events.

On Friday, Orban downplayed the possibility of the Pride march ending up in violent clashes between the protestors and the police. He even warned that the government would take legal action against the attendees, BBC reported.

The demonstrators believe that such measures are 'illegal' and call them a wider crackdown against the LGBTQ+ community. Welcoming the ban, Orban earlier said that this will outlaw all such gatherings that “violate child protection laws,” CNN reported. Notably, the protestors are risking a fine of up to $586 if they are identified by police.

