The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO TV show after backlash for season 2, to focus on new game

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of HBO’s acclaimed adaptation of The Last of Us, has announced he is stepping back from the series to focus fully on his work at Naughty Dog, the PlayStation-owned studio behind the original games. A still from the second season of The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann announced his exit

Druckmann made the announcement in an Instagram post on Naughty Dog's official account. Druckmann wrote, “I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO. With work completed on Season 2 and before development ramps up on Season 3, now is the right time to dedicate myself entirely to Naughty Dog and it's future projects including writing and directing our next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

He further added, “Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.”

Writer Hally Gross also announces departure

Halley Gross, who co-wrote The Last of Us Part II and served as an executive producer and writer on the series, has also announced her departure from the show.

Gross also took to her Instagram account and wrote, “With great care and consideration, I’ve decided to take a step back from my day-to-day work on HBO’s The Last of Us to make space for what comes next. I’m so appreciative of how special this experience has been. Working alongside Neil, Craig, HBO, and this remarkable cast and crew has been life changing."

She further added, "The stories we told – about love, loss, and what it means to be human in a terrifying world – are exactly why I love this franchise. I have some truly rad projects ahead that I can’t wait to share, but for now, I want to express my gratitude to everyone who brought Ellie and Joel’s world to life with such care.”

About The Last of Us

The Last of Us is a critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama series on HBO. Season 1 was among the highest-rated series in HBO history. Set in a world ravaged by a fungal outbreak, the story follows Joel, a hardened survivor, and Ellie, a teenage girl who may hold the key to humanity's survival. Its debut season earned widespread praise and 24 Primetime Emmy nominations.

Season 2 of The Last of Us has seen a notable dip in audience ratings compared to its highly acclaimed debut season. While critics continue to praise the show’s performances, viewer reception has been more divided. Audience scores on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes have dropped significantly, falling below 50%, and user ratings on Metacritic have followed a similar downward trend. The season faced backlash over key plot developments, especially Joel’s death.

The cast of The Last of Us includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Storm Reid, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Melanie Lynskey, Troy Baker, and Ashley Johnson.

Season 2 introduced new cast members such as Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Ramirez, and Tati Gabrielle.