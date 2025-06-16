Pedro Pascal to appear as Joel Miller again in The Last of Us season 3? Here's the truth

Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson’s rom-com Materialists has been generating buzz ever since its trailer dropped. Helmed by Celine Song, the movie was released in theatres on June 13. It has managed to attract viewers, despite big-ticket releases like How to Train Your Dragon. Materialists is expected to earn around $8 million to $10 million in its opening weekend, as per Variety. Pedro Pascal was his goofy self as he posed during the premiere of Ballerina. He was last seen in The Last of Us Season 2. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

For Pedro Pascal’s fans, the movie is another chance to see the actor after his exit from The Last of Us season 2. Pascal’s role as Joel Miller in the series won him critical acclaim. His bonding with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) as the duo traverse through a post-apocalyptic America filled with zombie-like creatures was the heart of the story.

Pedro Pascal to return in The Last of Us season 3?

In the second season of The Last of Us, Pascal’s character is killed off by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). The gruesome nature of his death drives Ellie’s quest for revenge, setting up the plot for the rest of the season.

The creators of the show, based on the hit video games of the same name, stopped short of answering whether Pedro Pascal will make a comeback in the third season of the HBO drama. While Joel Miller was supposed to die in the show, similar to the storyline of the video games, the popularity of Pedro Pascal indicates he could reappear in the third installment.

Show co-creator Craig Mazin told TVline, “All I can say is we haven’t seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven’t seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven’t seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven’t seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story. So I guess the short answer to that question that everyone is asking is: No, I’m not answering.”

Pedro Pascal in Materialists

In Celine Song’s second project, Pedro Pascal plays the role of Harry, a wealthy investor who is interested in Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a matchmaker. Lucy’s growing closeness with Harry and the return of her ex-boyfriend (Chris Evans) put her at a crossroads.

One of the famous scenes in Materialists that made waves since the trailer release was the first meeting with all three characters. Director Celine Song told the New York Times that this was the first scene she wrote for the movie.

FAQs

Why did Pedro Pascal leave The Last of Us?

He left the show as his character, Joel Miller, was killed off in the second season.

Why is Pedro Pascal so famous?

His performances in shows like The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and Narcos have made him a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Is Pedro Pascal in the MCU?

Yes, he will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Fantastic Four: First Steps.