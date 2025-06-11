Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby to be the focus of Season 3 of The Last of Us; co-creator drops massive spoiler

If you are a fan of The Last of Us, we might have a spoiler for you. Season 3 will centre around Kaitlyn Dever’s character, Abby. How do we know? Co-creator Neil Druckmann confirmed it during an FYC panel earlier this week. Still from the second season of The Last of Us(X)

“I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning like, we just ended Season 2, and Season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn,” he said as quoted by Variety.

The end of Season 2 already hinted at this direction, as the perspective shifted from Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) to Abby. Abby is known for a key and controversial moment: killing Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) in Season 2.

Kaitlyn Dever on playing Abby

Speaking virtually at the panel, Dever addressed the mixed fan reactions to Abby: “I guess the controversy surrounding Abby was never really a concern for me, just given my first meeting with Craig and Neil and how wonderful they are and how talented they are.”

The bigger picture: grief over revenge

Co-creator Craig Mazin explained why Joel’s death was a necessary turn in the story. “In a show where we try and keep things as grounded as possible, and we want people to feel in real danger, then yes, sometimes the people that we can’t imagine dying die. That’s because, for me, this is not a show about revenge. It’s a show about grief,” he said

About The Last of Us

The Last of Us premiered its first season on January 15, 2023, on HBO. It starred Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, Season 1 also featured Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino in key roles. The second instalment of the show premiered on April 13 this year and concluded on May 25. The release date for Season 3 has not been announced yet.

FAQs

Q1: Who will Season 3 of The Last of Us focus on?

A: It will centre around Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Q2: Why is Abby controversial among fans?

A: Abby killed Joel early in Season 2, a major and emotional turning point.