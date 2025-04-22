‘Abby’ Kaitlyn Dever filmed that The Last Of Us murder scene just 3 days after mother's funeral: ‘I was in daze’

!!SPOILERS AHEAD TO SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 of The Last of Us!! The Last of Us Season 2 has become the talk of the town, earning widespread critical acclaim. Actor Kaitlyn Dever, who joined the cast this season as Abby, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she filmed the murder scene in the series just three days after her mother’s funeral. (Also Read: 'The Last of Us' 2: What are stalkers, the new infected creature?) Kaitlyn Dever plays the vengeful Abby in The Last of Us.

Kaitlyn Dever on shooting murder scene in The Last Of Us

The episode, which aired on Sunday (20 April), saw Kaitlyn's character Abby reveal that she is the daughter of the doctor Joel shot in the head in the Season 1 finale while trying to save Ellie. She then brutally murders Pedro Pascal's Joel. Although fans of the video game — on which the series is based — were aware of the plot twist, the moment was devastating for first time viewers.

Kaitlyn revealed that the first sequence she filmed for the show was Abby torturing Joel to death. “It was just a massive scene emotionally, and with blocking, too. There were so many moving parts and so many things to navigate… To be as honest as possible, I will just say that my days leading up to this scene were horrible,” she said.

Kaitlyn's mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 39. After battling the illness for 14 years, she passed away in February 2024. Recalling the experience of filming Abby’s pivotal scene just three days after her mother’s funeral, Kaitlyn shared, “I lost my mum two or three weeks before I actually shot this scene on The Last of Us. My mum’s funeral was three days before my first day on set. So I was sort of in a fog. I was in a daze.”

The creative team behind The Last of Us prioritised Kaitlyn's well-being, especially during the emotionally intense scene. Following her mother’s passing, the production schedule was adjusted to begin with shots that did not require her presence. She was also allowed to choose the day she felt ready to film the key scene with Joel. To ensure privacy and support, the shoot took place on a closed set with only essential crew members present.

About The Last of Us

The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO. It is based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Following the success of the first season, which premiered in 2023, the makers recently released Season 2 — a season that has left fans both devastated and deeply invested.

The new season begins with a five-year time jump, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) living in Jackson, Wyoming, attempting to lead a peaceful life — one that feels precariously fragile. In addition to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the cast also features Kaitlyn Dever, Robert John Burke, Spencer Lord, Tati Gabrielle, and Ariela Barer in key roles. The series is available to stream on JioHotstar in India.