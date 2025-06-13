Materialists Twitter reviews: Emotional fans call it Chris Evans' best performance, ‘romantic dramedy is back’

Materialists Twitter review: Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal released in theatres on Friday, and fans have already started flooding social media with their reviews. Materialists, the latest film from Celine Song, director of the acclaimed Past Lives, is being appreciated for its sharp, introspective take on the romantic comedy genre on social media. (Also read: Dakota Johnson reveals what attracted her to Celine Song's Lucy in Materialists) Many fans have given a thumbs up to Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal-starrer The Materialists on Twitter.

Starring Dakota as Lucy, a New York City matchmaker, the film delves into themes of love, ambition, and the complexities of modern relationships. Set against the backdrop of New York's elite social scene, Lucy finds herself torn between her charming ex, John (Chris Evans), and a wealthy financier, Harry (Pedro Pascal).

Twitter reviews Materialists

A fan wrote on X, (formerly Twitter), "On Materialists hit me on such a deep vulnerable and personal level. Beautifully crafted, written and directed. Celine song displays love in such a beautiful way that even if you’ve given up on it you see the hope in a genuine true love."

Another social media user reviewed the film and declared it Chris Evans' career-best performance.

He wrote, “Sharply written and insightful in its deconstruction of dating, love and romantic expectations in the modern age, Celine Song has delivered another achingly beautiful film that shows no signs whatsoever of a sophomore slump.”

"#Materialists is the antithesis of a romantic comedy, but in doing so becomes the most romantic film of the year. Dakota Johnson is outstanding, giving a performance that is on a whole other level, Pedro Pascal is perfect, but it is Chris Evans with a career-best performance that will break your heart that steals the show."

Another reviewer on X gave a beautiful account of the atmosphere in theatre and wrote, "Watched MATERIALISTS with a packed crowd tonight and when the credits hit the energy in the theater felt like Top Gun: Maverick. People were crying and cheering... i think even saw a spontaneous proposal. The romantic dramedy is officially back. (sic)"

Calling it modern day Casablanca, a social media user said that Dakota's film is love story for the ages. "Materialists is a modern day Casablanca - a love story for the ages. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal all knock it out of the park, as did Celine Song. People clamoring for a grown-up movie that is not based on IP need to see it ASAP."

A reviewer mentioned the film's quality to reveal that love is messy and immeasurable to the core, is thought-provoking.

"Materialists quietly breaks your heart and stitches it back with something raw and true. It strips away algorithms and ideas of “compatibility” to reveal love’s messy, unmeasurable core. Chris Evans shines in a film that feels less like a story and more like a feeling. LOVED it."

“#Materialists is so damn good. Celine Song etches herself as one of my favorite directors working today. Her writing of the dynamics of modern romance are so resonant and compelling. Some different thematics from Past Lives but the take on love is just as strong,” wrote a social media user.

Some fans also criticised Materialists

While many have praised the film, some viewers have expressed reservations.

A social media user said, "Materialists wasn’t for me. Found the writing unbearably bad at times, repetitive monologues about how love can’t be reduced to numbers and checkboxes or whatever. Could’ve had something with more charming leads but only Pedro worked, Dakota and Chris made me roll my eyes."

Another social media user pointed out how Zoe Winters stole the show from the main lead.

"In Materialists (2025), you have three well established actors not giving you anything past a surface-level performance, then randomly have Zoe Winters giving you her all in the 20 minutes of screen time she gets (which was a weird a$$ storyline)."

“Materialists: I really wanted to like this movie but I don’t think i did. An interesting dig at the current western dating structure, but redundant. A lot quieter than I expected, the camera lingers. Basically, if you’re looking for love, pick someone and love them,” wrote a social media user.