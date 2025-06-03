Dakota Johnson reveals what attracted her to Celine Song's Lucy in Materialists

In director Celine Song's much-anticipated film Materialists, Dakota Johnson takes on the role of Lucy — a sharp, savvy matchmaker caught in a romantic tangle. The film follows her journey as she navigates a love triangle between her charming ex (Chris Evans) and a mysterious new suitor (Pedro Pascal), all set against the backdrop of modern romance and ambition. TOPSHOT - US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the film "Splitsville" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

Why did Dakota choose Materialists

While promoting the film globally, Dakota opened up about what drew her to the character and the complexities that made Lucy such a compelling role.

“After I read the script, I was immediately enticed by the layered inscrutability I saw in Lucy. I was drawn to the role because it’s so complex. Lucy has so many different dynamics in the film, so there’s many different Lucys. She’s a bit of a different person with every other character — she’s sort of a chameleon in that way. And then you’re wondering which of her is the truth, which I thought was just so fun to play with.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Materialists in cinemas across India on June 13.

Dakota's early years in Hollywood

Recently, Johnson revealed that her father, Don Johnson, cut her off financially after high school when she decided not to attend college.

Johnson recalled that her father's ultimatum was clear: attend college and receive an allowance, or pursue acting and be on her own.

"I didn't get in, and my dad cut me off because I didn't go to college," Johnson said, adding, "So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did The Social Network, and then little jobs and stuff after that," as quoted by E! News.

Despite struggling financially, Johnson landed roles in notable films, including 'The Social Network' and the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy.

Johnson opened up about the challenges she faced while trying to make it in Hollywood.

"For a couple of years, it was hard to make money," she said, adding, "There were a few times when I'd go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I'd have to ask my parents for help," as quoted by E! News.