‘Finally, the era of rom-coms’: Materialists trailer starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal vows fans

Academy award winning filmmaker Celine Song is back with a swoon-worthy love triangle in Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The trailer of the film just dropped and fans are hopeful that the era of rom-coms are back. Dakonta Jonson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal starrer Materialists will release on June 13.

What's in the trailer?

Dakota plays Lucy, a matchmaker and an eternal bachelorette who helps couples find their happily ever after, while trying to figure out her own love life. Her world goes topsy-turvy when she meets not one but two potential love interests--Harry (Pedro) and John (Evans).

The trailer starts with, "In the world of matchmaking, no one plays the game better than Lucy,” a baritone male voice narrating the beginning of the video, which could remind you of classic rom-coms. Pedro is in full form as he plays a rich, handsome bachelor who is looking to sweep Dakota off her feet. On the other hand, we have Chris, Lucy's ex-boyfriend, a theater actor and waiter, who wants a second chance. Who will Lucy choose? The trailer leaves fans with an interesting cliffhanger.

Fans react

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans loved the return of voice over trailers which ruled the roost in 90s and 2000s romcom. Fans hailed it as a return o of romantic-comedy genre. One fan wrote, "Finally, the era of rom-coms. No more superhero movies supremacy". Another one commented, "This looks like it’s gonna be sharp, messy, and can’t wait to see this cast bring it to life on June 13".

One fan wrote, "I will be seeing this movie for many reasons but my main reason now is to support movie trailers with voice overs." Another echoed the sentiment as he wrote, "And 'in a world...' type voiceover trailer in 2025? Are you f**king kidding me!?". One fan wrote, "It’s so nice to hear the voice over trailer back". "They brought back the trailer voice over?! This feels like a late 90's -2000's romcom by A24 and i'm so down for it," a fan wrote on social media.

About Materialists

After vowing the audiences with Past Lives, filmmaker Celine Song has written and directed Materialists. The plot is about "a matchmaker's lucrative business which gets complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients," according to IMdb. Produced by Celine, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, the film will hit the theaters on June 13.