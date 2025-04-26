Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston are ‘hooking up’? Insider claims so

Friends icon Jennifer Aniston is “hooking up for real” with just “friend” Pedro Pascal and are free to see other people, per Radar Online. Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are reportedly hooking up while remaining free to date others.(Reuters)

“They’re trying to downplay it because neither one wants attention on their private life,” one insider told Radar Online. “But the word is they’ve been more than just friends for a while now.”

It seems the Hollywood duo have gone to great lengths to keep whatever is going on between them out of the public eye. “They’ve worked hard to keep it discreet, and for the longest time, they succeeded,” the source added. “Only a small circle of people even knew they were friends, let alone hooking up.”

Pedro brushes off rumours about dating Aniston

Notably, when an Entertainment Weekly journalist pressed Pascal about casting Aniston in the Last of Us season 2, he replied, “Oh Jennifer and I are very good friends. I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner.”

Even a source close to the situation told Page Six, “There is no romance between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. They have a lot of respect for each other as artists, but their relationship is strictly platonic and they are not dating.”

However, the Radar Online source has a different take on this; they claimed, “Now that the cat’s out of the bag, they’re both in full denial mode and hoping it will blow over.”

Their alleged romance, which appears to have blossomed in secret, only recently came under the spotlight after a few pictures of Jennifer and Pedro having a three-hour dinner and then talking on the phone surfaced. The Daily Mail reports that Pedro and the Friends star were seen leaving The Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

The Friends star has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and both shrinkages ended in 2005 and 2018, respectively. Despite his private nature, Pascal has been linked in the past to actresses Lena Headey, Robin Tunney, and Maria Dizzia.