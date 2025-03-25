Pedro Pascal opens up about dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston: ‘Its just…’

Pedro Pascal responded to questions about his connection with Jennifer Aniston after the two were seen having dinner in West Hollywood over the weekend. While attending The Last of Us Season 2 red carpet premiere on Monday, the 49-year-old actor was asked whether he was “trying to convince” Aniston to join the HBO series. Pedro Pascal addressed his dinner with Jennifer Aniston, dismissing dating rumours.(Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP, AP)

Pascal addresses speculation about his relationship with Aniston

When asked about Aniston, Pascal referred to her Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show as he replied, “Or I go on her show. That wouldn’t be a terrible thing.” When asked if he would move to the Friends star’s show, he responded, “I would do anything for Jennifer,” as reported by The New York Post.

The actor did not stop there as he continued to sing praises of Aniston and described how she is a great friend to have around in times of “crisis”. He gushed, “She’s that person. She’s that person to everyone. It’s just that really. I guess the best way that I could describe it is I remember… if you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.”

With a laugh, Pascal added, “If you’re really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston and she’ll calm your central nervous system. You’ll be like, ‘Oh no, everything’s fine. I’m safe.’ As soon as your brain starts to go a little too wild [and] you start to get paranoid, she’ll look at you, get you a glass of water and you’re fine.”

Pascal on if Aniston gets on board with The Last of Us

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal was asked about any plans for Aniston to join the cast of The Last of Us. The Fantastic Four actor told the outlet, “Oh Jennifer and I are very good friends. I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner.” The reporter joked that The Last Of Us star “can’t even get a martini without everyone talking about it,” to which he responded with, “That’s her starlight. I’m just basking in it.”

Pascal and Aniston set off dating rumours after sharing a three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday. The two were spotted leaving the popular celebrity hangout, chatting near the valet area before going their separate ways.

However, a source revealed to Page Six, “There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. They respect each other as artists but it’s strictly platonic and they’re not dating.”