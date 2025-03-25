Pedro Pascal reveals why The Last of Us Season 2 put him in an ‘unhealthy mindset’

Pedro Pascal recently got candid about filming The Last of Us Season 2. During a recent press conference, the 49-year-old revealed that the highly anticipated HBO series put him in an “unhealthy mindset.” As the second season takes place five years after the first, the show dynamics changed drastically, with Joel and Ellie's fractured relationship setting the tone for upcoming episodes. Pedro Pascal arrives at the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" on Monday, March 24, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal on why The Last of Us Season 2 put him in an ‘unhealthy mindset’

“On a practical level, my first day on set was a beautiful setup because the first thing that I got to shoot was just Bella and me in an intimate setting,” Pascal recalled during the London West Hollywood press conference, Forbes reported. The Gladiator II star confessed that filming the “painful” rift between his character Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie was tough to film.

“There's an incredibly painful distance between the two of them in the playing of the scene, but we still got to be on set and f**k around and laughing and stuff like that,” Pascal said, adding that for him and Ramsey to have some fun while filming was “incredibly comforting.”

Pascal explained that it “was like coming home.” The veteran actor went on to say, “My mindset was grateful for being back, yet, at the same time, this experience, more than any other I've had, is hard for me to separate what the characters are going through and how it makes me feel in a way that isn't very healthy.”

The Freaky Tales actor revealed that he could “kind of feel their pain,” referring to Joel and Ellie, before admitting, “I suppose I was in an unhealthy mindset,” per Variety. Elsewhere in the interview, Pascal reflected on the impact of the show on him. “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way because of the personal experience I had making the show, and then, of course, the way the show was received,” he said.