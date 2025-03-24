Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston spotted on a dinner date, fans hope they are dating: ‘May this be a romance’

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal, best known for his performance in Gladiator 2, was spotted after a dinner date with Jennifer Aniston. Their recent appearance together has fans speculating whether they are dating. (Also Read: Jennifer Aniston hasn't given up on love, looking for the right guy: Report) Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal's recent appearance together sparks dating rumours.

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston's dinner date

According to Daily Mail, the Friends star and Pedro were seen leaving The Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after a three-hour dinner. They arrived separately and left separately. However, they were captured talking outside the valet area before heading their separate ways. Jennifer kept her look casual with blue jeans and a white T-shirt paired with a black vest, while Pedro was seen in a black leather biker jacket with matching denim.

Fans hope Pedro and Jennifer are dating

The internet reacted seeing them together. While some suggested it might just be a friendship, others started shipping them as a couple. One of the comments read, "YES PLEASE, MAY THIS BE A ROMANCE." Another wrote, "Probably a business meeting, but God, I hope she is dating him." A third fan commented, "Omg, I hope they’re a thing." Another comment read, "This would actually be so iconic, ngl."

Some fans couldn't take their eyes off Jennifer's outfit, with one writing, "Is she wearing Rachel’s ‘going to Paris’ look?!?" Others speculated that Pedro might be a guest star on Jennifer’s TV series, The Morning Show.

Earlier, during the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon invited Pedro to join the cast for Season 4. Jennifer asked, "Do you want to be on it?" Reese added, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him." When Pedro asked them to pitch the role, he also questioned whether it involved any romance. To this, Jennifer replied, "All of us." Pedro then joked, "I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in. All right. I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

About The Morning Show

It is an Apple TV+ series that first premiered in 2019. The show explores the dynamics of a morning news program and the challenges faced by its team, addressing relevant cultural and societal issues. Apart from Jennifer and Reese, the show also stars Steve Carell. It has been renewed for a fourth season and is expected to start streaming this year.