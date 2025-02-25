Matthew Perry documentary director reveals why Jennifer Aniston, other Friends stars weren't interviewed

A new documentary on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Matthew Perry will shed light on his life and untimely death. Directed and executive-produced by Robert Palumbo, “Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy” will debut on Peacock Tuesday, February 25. Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 in his home in Pacific Palisades, California. According to his autopsy report, he drowned accidentally and died from “acute effects of ketamine.”(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Speaking to The NY Post, Palumbo stated that it's not too early for a documentary like this because “the impact of his death is fresh.”

Matthew Perry doc director explains absence of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. stars

However, interviews with Perry's co-stars in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, are not included in the documentary.

Palumbo has now given an explanation on their absence, stating that it makes sense that they were hesitant to appear in a documentary about Matthew at this time. “Understandably, they were reluctant to go on a documentary about Matthew at this point. Maybe many years down the line … We understand their decision not to appear,” he told The Post.

The documentary delves deeply into Perry's struggle with substance misuse and addiction. It features interview of Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'

Fairchild repeated Palumbo's revelation that Perry wanted to be known for his efforts to assist others struggling with addiction.

“I think he will have a legacy of helping other people. And Morgan [Fairchild] thought that was really the most important thing to communicate,” Palumbo said.

Palumbo was shocked by several details of Matthew death probe

The five arrests made during Perry's death investigation are also discussed in the documentary. Some of them, including Jasveen Sangha, often known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, are still awaiting trial. US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett has scheduled their joint trial for March 4, 2025, after they both entered not guilty pleas to the offense.

Many aspects of the case startled Palumbo, who described it as a peek into the “underbelly of Hollywood.”