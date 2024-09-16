New Matthew Perry documentary to expose secret Hollywood drug ring's dark truth: When and where to watch

Friends actor Matthew Perry filled countless lives with laughs and sparks of joy, all thanks to his iconic persona as the fictional Chandler Bing. His death, however, cast a dark cloud of wishful thinking and what-ifs last October. A post-mortem examination eventually determined his demise was linked to a high concentration of the drug ketamine in his blood. Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series "The Kennedys After Camelot" in New York on March 30, 2017. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In August 2024, five co-conspirators, including two doctors, were charged in connection with the actor’s fatal overdose. This notorious lot included Jasveen Sangha – “The Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood, Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming and Perry’s longtime live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. The sinister web established by the quintet ultimately cost the Hollywood star his life. Perry had been publicly candid about his substance abuse history and detailed his relationship with addiction in the memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

But with doctors involved in the elaborate scheme to exploit the actor, Perry’s case further flashed a brighter spotlight on the rampant secret Hollywood drug ring, ruining who knows how many lives.

This undated image of the indictment from the US District Court for the Central District of California against people who reportedly supplied ketamine to Friends star Matthew Perry shows alleged evidence discovered in what authorities have dubbed the Sangha stash. (AFP)

TMZ's Matthew Perry documentary airs tomorrow

The new documentary “TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring,” which will be released tomorrow, will again focus on the shady business hidden in plain sight. Famed celebrities like Kelly Osbourne will shed all inhibitions and forthrightly address dirty tricks employed by doctors who push known addicts further into the dark territory in an attempt to expand their contacts in the industry and reap immoral profits.

TMZ reports Jackass star Brandon Novak will also outspokenly admit “how he traded swag for drugs in doctors offices.”Additionally, media personality and addiction medicine specialist Dr Drew will join the conversation to lay bare the “downright sociopathic” behaviour of doctors involved in this monkey business. The renowned expert will give away the dirty secrets harboured by a network of MDs who no longer pledge loyalty to their once ethical calling.

A redacted undated photograph in a Grand Jury charging document shows what is described as a fraudulent prescription for ketamine and a box containing ketamine lozenges that alleged co-conspirator Dr. Mark Chavez had sent to Dr. Salvador Plasencia of Santa Monica.(via REUTERS)

The documentary as a whole will also unmask enablers and rehab centres tied to the secret drug ring. The new TMZ Matthew Perry documentary will air on FOX on Monday, September 16, at 9 pm ET. Its streaming premiere is slated for Tuesday on Hulu.

