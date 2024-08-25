Matthew Perry death: As Kenny Iwamasa faces prison, PAs reveal what they have to do for celeb bosses, ‘You can’t say no’

On October 28 last year, Kenny Iwamasa, late Matthew Perry’s personal assistant, injected the actor with ketamine by the actor himself. The responsibilities of a job rarely include injecting illegal drugs in your employer’s bloodstream or sharing a bed with them or keeping your mouth shut after physical advances have been made on you which are categorised as rape by the District Attorney’s office. But so is the life of a celebrity’s assistant. Matthew Perry's death and his P.A.'s involvement revealed the life of a being a celebrity's personal assistant.(Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP. Kenny Iwamasa/LinkedIn)

‘It can be hard to say no’ to your employer

During interrogation, when police pushed Iwamasa for answers, he revealed his boss’s last chilling words before he died in the jacuzzi. Perry asked his personal assistant to “Shoot me up with a big one” and the latter has now pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. However, the former personal assistant and author of Don’t Make a Scene: Struggles of a Celebrity PA, Merryl Futerman understood where Perry’s P.A. was coming from.

He said, “My initial response is that it’s heartbreaking on many levels, but I’m also aware of the personal assistant being such a grey area in terms of a role. This is in terms of what you can be asked to do and how you can not do things, how it can be hard to say no,” as the New York Post reported.

A veteran Hollywood boss agreed that saying no to your boss can be difficult. He said, “You can’t say no. If Matthew Perry tells you that he needs a refill, you get it. He was helping to get him what gets him through the day. Now, the least powerful person” – one without access to the expensive lawyers and PR people who can protect celebrities – “has been arrested and pled guilty.” Thus, it was Iwamasa’s duty to keep Perry’s drug addiction under wraps as his LinkedIn profile highlights, he is “ discreet, loyal and honour absolute confidentiality.”

A mix of glamour and guilt

A former celebrity assistant revealed that the life of a Hollywood star’s p.a. includes staying close to celebrities enjoying a taste of their glitzy life and at the same time being asked to do deplorable tasks. A top producer revealed, “It’s very hard. And sometimes [the celebrity] is abusive. You either have to put up with it or get another job.” if one’s boss is very demanding. Rowena Chiu's recent New York Times op-ed revealed her horrifying experience with Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly attempted to rape her and then blacklisted her from the industry.

Despite earning a hefty salary and enjoying perks like luxury travel, assistants can find their lives completely overtaken by their bosses' needs. Many assistants, like Bonnie Low-Kramen, have shared how the job can consume their personal time, sometimes leading to more time spent with celebrities than with their own families. Legal disputes involving stars like Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and Naomi Campbell highlight the serious issues in this line of work, including harassment and abuse.

‘Set the tone right’

Low-Kramen, who had a positive experience working with Olympia Dukakis, suggested that assistants often face ethical boundaries, such as covering up personal affairs or forging documents. She said, “I believe that assistants can set the tone right from the interview. Talk about discretion and mutual respect.” However, some celebrities might test these limits by asking intrusive or unethical questions. The A-lister continued, “During the interview, a celebrity might ask his potential assistant what he is willing to do. He can ask if you’re willing to pick up his wife’s birth control. Will you switch seats with him if the police pull him over for DWI? It’s a test of loyalty to see how far you will go.” Kenny currently faces jail for up to 15 years.