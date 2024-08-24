Matthew Perry’s ex makes shocking claim about his ‘needle phobia,’ doubts ketamine death: ‘You only die when…'

Matthew Perry's ex-partner seems to be questioning the ketamine death theory surrounding the FRIENDS star, revealing that Perry had a severe fear of needles and had vowed never to use them. This revelation contradicts the official cause of death, which states he was injected with ketamine at least 21 times in his final week. The ex, who remained friends with Perry until his passing, also questions why no “drugs or paraphernalia” were found at the scene. FILE PHOTO: U.S. actor Matthew Perry watches the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Seattle Supersonics in Los Angeles November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Matthew Perry’s ex reveals his fear of needles

“This is the weird thing to me… Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos," 47 years old Kayti Edwards told The Mirror days after 5 people were arrested in Matthew Perry’s death investigation including his long time assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

"I would often see him very high and using lots of different drugs. I would always get so scared, and tell him that he had to stop mixing all this stuff, saying 'you're gonna die,” Edwards who dated Perry in 2006 and then worked as his assistant in 2011 continued. “But he was like…'You only die when you use needles…and I would never, ever, ever do that,” she added.

Matthew Perry’s ex partner casts a doubt on Ketamine death

In a recent development in the ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry's death, authorities have made several arrests. Among those detained are two doctors, a drug dealer, Perry's former assistant, and another individual who allegedly supplied drugs to Iwamasa before Perry's passing. Officials say that Perry's helper is thought to have given the deadly shot of ketamine that caused the actor's sad death. This news has really taken Perry's ex-partner by surprise.

"When I heard that he let his assistant do it, I just couldn’t understand, especially as he had no medical training," she added in her statement to the UK-based publication. Edwards and Perry, despite parting ways romantically, remained friends. The 47-year-old has stayed vocal about the investigation in this case.

Where did the evidence go?

Going further, the former assistant of the TV star questioned, "If you had given him a big shot, there would be a needle and evidence of ketamine in the house. Where did it all go? Why did the assistant inject him with all those drugs and leave?”

Earlier, Iwamasa, who had worked for the actor for over two decades, pleaded guilty to injecting him with the fatal dose and is now facing 15 years in prison. Two others have also pleaded guilty. However, two key suspects, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for court appearances.