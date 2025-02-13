Quest for love continues

According to InTouch Weekly, Jennifer is optimistic about her prospects of finding a meaningful connection with someone special. The actor turned 56 earlier this month.

The actor, who said she still believes in love in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2009, has not found love yet, but she is keeping her heart open.

“She said that more than 15 years ago, but she still believes it. She hasn’t given up hope that the right guy is out there for her,” said a source. The report comes a few weeks after rumours linking Jennifer to former US President Barack Obama.

Three years ago, Jennifer told Allure that she was looking for love again. She said, “I’d love a relationship … It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

About Jennifer’s personal life

Jennifer's romantic history has been subject to intense media attention over the years, with her high-profile marriages making headlines around the world. Both relationships ultimately ended in divorce.

Jennifer, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2025. Brad settled his divorce with Jennifer in 2005 after he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They both were together for 11 years as their marriage ended abruptly in 2016.

After his breakup with Angeline, Jennifer and Brad have maintained their friendship despite the highly publicised love triangle and the media attention it generated over the years.

In 2018, Jennifer and Justin announced the end of their two-year marriage and nearly seven-year relationship in a joint statement. The pair, who shared a mansion in the upscale Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, met on the set of the 2008 film Tropic Thunder in Hawaii, and started dating in 2011. It was her second marriage. Since then, Jennifer has tried to keep her private life away from the public glare.