Jennifer Aniston wanted to stay mum on rumours of dating Barack Obama, but changed her mind because...

Jennifer Aniston sets the record straight

Lately, there have been rumours of a secret romance between Jennifer, 55, and the ex-president, 63, amidst claims about strains in Barack's marriage to Michelle Obama, 61.

According to RadarOnline, an insider claims Jennifer's past encounters with infidelity buzz during her marriage to Brad influenced her response to the Obama romance claims.

Having previously endured the intense media scrutiny surrounding her high-profile marriage, Jennifer is determined to avoid fueling further speculation. That’s why she took proactive steps to set the record straight.

A source said, “Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment', but she thought that would add fuel to the fire. She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand."

According to the insider, Jennifer has previously ignored many linkup claims throughout her career. It was different this time as she thought the growing buzz might upset Michelle.

“She barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him. She told friends that after all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself. She truly doesn't know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere. More than being concerned about it, she's totally baffled. However, Jen's upset for Michelle because she's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks, and she knows firsthand what it is like to be at the centre of stories like that," added the source.

Jennifer and Brad ended their marriage in 2005 after Brad met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It is widely speculated that Brad and Angelina's relationship started while the actor was still married to Jennifer.

About the buzz

Lately, rumours have emerged suggesting that former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are having trouble in their marriage. Several insiders claim the couple, married for over 30 years, now share a dynamic more akin to “just friends”. The speculation gained momentum when Barack, 63, attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral without Michelle, 61. It was followed by another solo outing at US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The whispers of tension reportedly began in October 2022, when Barack was linked to Jennifer Aniston, 55. Although Jennifer herself firmly denied the rumours, calling them “absolutely untrue”, the claims reportedly left Michelle feeling betrayed. Speaking on a talk show, Jennifer clarified, “I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him”.