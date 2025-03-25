Are Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal dating? Here's the truth about their relationship

Hollywood actors Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal were recently spotted together in West Hollywood after a dinner outing. Their pictures surfaced online, sparking dating rumours. However, according to a report by Page Six, the two are not dating, and their relationship is strictly platonic. Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are not dating, according to reports.

(Also Read: Jennifer Aniston hasn't given up on love, looking for the right guy: Report)

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal not dating

An insider told the portal, "There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. They respect each other as artists, but it’s strictly platonic, and they’re not dating.” However, the actors are yet to respond to the dating rumours.

Jennifer, Pedro spotted after dinner date

On 24 March, pictures of Jennifer and Pedro chatting after a three-hour dinner surfaced on the internet. According to the Daily Mail, the Friends star and Pedro were seen leaving The Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. They had arrived and left separately but were captured talking outside the valet area. The internet was abuzz after seeing their pictures, with many hoping, "Yes, please, may this be a romance."

Some fans even speculated whether this was a work meeting since, during the Critics Choice Awards, Jennifer and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, invited Pedro to join the cast for The Morning Show Season 4. Jennifer had asked the Gladiator II actor, "Do you want to be on it?" Reese added, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him." When Pedro asked them to pitch the role, he also questioned whether it involved any romance. To this, Jennifer replied, "All of us." Pedro then joked, “I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in. All right. I'll be waiting to hear from my agents.”

Jennifer exchanged vows with Brad Pitt in 2000. However, they parted ways and finalised their divorce in 2005. In 2011, she began a relationship with actor, director, and screenwriter Justin Theroux. They got engaged in 2012 and married in 2015. However, their marriage didn't last long, and they divorced in 2018. Pedro, on the other hand, has been quite private about his dating life.

On the work front, Pedro will next star in Celine Song's Materialists and portray Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Jennifer will appear in the fourth season of her television series, The Morning Show, which is expected to release in 2025.