Materialists: Dakota Johnson's love triangle with Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal has the internet super jealous of her!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 19, 2025 08:54 PM IST

Dakota Johnson seems to be living her best life in the first trailer drop for Materialists and everyone thirsting on the internet has been having a field day

Dakota Johnson is really out there living every other girl's dream! The actor, who is incidentally Coldplay hunk Chris Martin's reported fiancé, is all set to blaze onto screens flanked by arguably two of the hottest men on the Hollywood roulette — Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal — with much-awaited June release, Materialists.

Dakota Johnson's Materialists love triangle with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal has got the internet jealous(Photos: Instagram/A24, X)
Dakota Johnson's Materialists love triangle with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal has got the internet jealous(Photos: Instagram/A24, X)

The first trailer drop of the aesthetic, and peppy-paced, but seemingly no-fluff Celine Song directorial has the internet in a literal chokehold. Appropriately steamy with a perceptibly strong storyline up for grabs, there mere chemistry and possibility for much more in the sneak peak has almost everyone on edge! Dakota plays a determined and up-and-coming matchmaker in New York City who finds herself caught between easily the most eligible bachelor you'd have laid your eyes on in a while (Pedro), and her hunky ex (Chris), who just gets her. The movie seems like a toss up between the meeting of the means versus the meeting of the minds and we're here for it!

And so is the internet. Now the film could very well be an intellectual banger, but the internet needs to first get their thirst out of the way. Comments geared to it read: "this movie should be ILLEGAL because how the hell is she supposed to choose between THOSE TWO", "Between Pedro and Chris, I’m conflicted 😭😭", "plot twist the boys end up together. 10/10 no notes 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😻", "I hate when I have to choose between Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans because they're both desperate for my attention. It gets so tiresome.", "IM SEATED", "I'm hysterical at this point" and "JOSÉ PEDROOOO 😍🙌🏻 I am SO ready".

The Superhero-verse comments were of course a welcome second: "Choose between Captain America or Mister Fantastic!", "Is it just me or am I the only person who sees Captain America and Mr. Fantastic fighting over Madame Web in an alter universe?" and "Madame Webb, Captain America, & Mr Fantastic!" to quote a few.

Materialists will be releasing on June 13.

