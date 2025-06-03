Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, and 100 plus Hollywood stars rally against proposed cuts to LGBTQ youth crisis services

A group of over 100 well-known figures from the entertainment industry — including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sabrina Carpenter, and Daniel Radcliffe — have signed an open letter denouncing a proposed move by American President Donald Trump's administration to eliminate federal support for suicide prevention services tailored to LGBTQ youth. More than 100 celebrities including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal and Sabrina Carpenter have signed an open letter

The letter, released by The Trevor Project, urged both the White House and lawmakers to “protect funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.”

It expressed deep concern about the potential consequences of such a funding cut. “We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country,” the letter read.

The signatories, all public figures across music, film, and television, emphasized the influence they hold and their duty to use it for good: “As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.”

In an effort to steer the conversation away from political divides, the statement continued, “This is about people, not politics. At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”

Along with the primary names attached to the letter, additional supporters include Dua Lipa, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Paul Feig, Bob the Drag Queen, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Josh Hutcherson, David Archuleta, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Nathan Lane, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Benito Skinner, Orville Peck, Jake Shane, Dwyane Wade, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus, and Paris Hilton, among others.

The letter also underscored the impact of visibility and storytelling: “We also recognise the consequential impact we can have on showing LGBTQ+ young people possibility models. Telling stories about the diverse tapestry of humanity is what makes art powerful, and representation can be life-saving. At this moment, LGBTQ+ youth are hearing messages that question and criticize their identities and their existence. We must show them that there are still so many people fighting for their rights.”

The message then turned personal, directed at the very youth the proposed funding cut could affect: “To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honor your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you.”

The backdrop to the open letter is a leaked draft of the Trump administration’s upcoming budget proposal, which reportedly calls for ending federal investment in the LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services offered through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If enacted, the cuts would take effect on October 1.

According to The Trevor Project, the program has, since 2022, “connected nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with life-saving, affirming care to LGBTQ+ young people during their most vulnerable moments.”

The letter ended with a unified declaration: “We rise together — loudly and determined — for hope, for dignity, and for every LGBTQ+ young person to know that their lives are worthy and that there will always be someone on the other end of the line.”