After JK Rowling showdown, Pedro Pascal doubles down on his LGBTQ+ allyship: 'Bullies make me sick'

'Protect the dolls'. That's what Pedro Pascal's T-shirt read at the London screening of Thunderbolts (2025). Pedro Pascal doubles down on his LGBTQ+ allyship: Bullies make me sick(Photos: X)

And those are words he absolutely swears by. Pedo being a staunch LGBTQ+ ally is a surprise to no one. There's a personal connection rooted in it of course, with his sister Lux Pascal having come out as trans in 2021. But the passion is actually magnified, and assertively so, for the broader narrative to. The sense of community, that's what Pedro is aggressively passionate about protecting. And he really, really wants to make a different.

Recently speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, "The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f***ing helping?", adding, "It's a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f***ing sick".

This of course, isn't the first time everyone's favourite parasocial boyfriend, has doubled down on his stance. Earlier this year, he and Harry Potter author JK Rowling had quite the public row over her celebrating the April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling — for context, under the Equality Act, the definition of 'woman' should refer to biological females, effectively excluding legal recognition of trans women in certain contexts. "I love it when a plan comes together", is what she wrote on the day of the ruling, under a picture of her with a drink in one hand and a cigar in the other. This fell right in line with her long history of being aggressively and very publicly anti-trans.

Seeing as JK Rowling voiced exactly how she felt, so did Pedro. Responding to a reel by activist Tariq Ra’ouf calling for a boycott of Rowling and Harry Potter franchises, the actor wrote, "Awful disgusting S*** … Heinous LOSER behavior".

On the work front, Pedro just saw through the release of Materialists, in which he stars along side Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans.