Squid Game season 3 is #1 show in every country it released in despite mixed reviews, sets new Netflix viewership record

The final season of Squid Game has now broken the Netflix record for most views for a show in its first three days of release.

The third and final season of the highly awaited show Squid Game hit the streamer on June 27. Over the course of its first three days of release, the show has now claimed the number one spot in 93 countries, breaking a Netflix record. (Also read: Squid Game season 3 review: Darker and emotionally more impactful, Netflix show gets an imperfect but fitting finale)

A performer dressed as a 'Squid Game' soldier stands in front of the Netflix and Squid Game logos before a parade through central Seoul, The show released on June 27. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon(REUTERS)
Squid Game season 3 breaks Netlflix record

As per the Tudum site of the streamer, “In just three days, Season 3 amassed 60.1 million views — breaking the record for most views for a show in that time frame — and the rapid success of Seasons 2 and 3 made Squid Game the only show ever to make the Most Popular List in its first week.”

Squid Game Season 3 broke the record for most views for a Netflix show in its first three days, as Season 2 had four days in its debut week, since it premiered on a Thursday in December last year.

About Season 3

Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s shocking cliff-hanger. Gi-hun is not done yet. He will be forced to make some important choices for himself as well as the surviving players as the games become more deadlier.

Ahead of the release, Netflix went all out with the global promotional activities, notably in arranging immersive, high-stakes fan activations inside the thrilling world of Squid Game. Over 38,000 fans came along for the parade and fan event in Seoul, Korea, on Saturday, which marched from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza along with the pink guards. 

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a deadly contest where 456 players, all facing financial hardship, play a series of deadly children's games to win 45.6 billion won in prize money.

