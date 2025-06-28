Squid Game season 3 review: Darker and emotionally more impactful, Netflix show gets an imperfect but fitting finale

Squid Game season 3 review Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won Creator: Hwang Dong-hyuk Rating: ★★★ The second season of Squid Game, Netflix's sensational show, had raised fears that the quality was dipping. Amid revelations that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Netflix had split the second season into two, there were fears of the quality being diluted. The third and final season both alleviates and reinforces those fears. Yes, the show isn't as good as that stupendous first act, but then that was a high bar to reach. On its own, Squid Game season 3 is a fitting end to a great indictment of capitalism, greed, and inequities; one that not only ties up loose ends but also sets up a potential franchise. Squid Game season 3 review: Lee Jung-jae is the backbone of the show.

The premise

In Squid Game season 3, a shattered Seong Gi-hun resigns to his fate after his failed coup at the games in season 2. But the games continue, under increased surveillance. And soon Gi-hun realises he must get out of his stupor if he is to survive the onslaught. Meanwhile, Detective Hwang Jun-ho is closing in on the island, while guard Kang No-eul is planning a daring escape. How it all comes to a close together forms a thrilling journey.

The shortcomings

Squid Game season 3 moves at a faster pace, largely because of the shorter six-episode duration. A lot happens in a quick time, much of it outside the island. That keeps the viewer engaged, even as the goings-on in the games get a little dull. There are fewer games left, so makers have fewer chances to surprise the audience with their ingenuity. Yet, the shock value is there, with the plot twisting and turning every now and then.

Yet, there is a feeling that the show is not at its best. It lurches ahead on occasions and stutters in between. There is almost a phase where the narrative loses steam. The redemption comes from Gi-hun's arc, which brings the emotional heft of the story. His character's development, complemented by Lee Jung-jae's masterful acting, is the backbone of the show. He makes you feel for the players again and shows that the series is much more than just innovative new ways to show death.

What works

This emotion is where Squid Game season 3 succeeds. It connects with the audience, even threatening to touch the vulgar VIPs who watch this carnage without as much of a second thought. The anti-capitalist undercurrent of the show has never been stronger than in season 3, and Hwang Dong-hyuk goes all out to indict modern consumerism and greed without any subtlety at all.

Squid Game season 3 is imperfect because it has its fair share of flaws. It gets predictable in the middle, resorts to using gore to shock, and even stretches the boundaries of suspension of disbelief every now and again. Yet, all this is offset by how it ties up all the plots and includes a sense of finality, while not saying goodbye. On top of it, the show retains its ability to surprise the audience, and what more do you want?