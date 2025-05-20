Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Evolving landscape of AI in focus at cybersecurity summit

ByAarya Kumari, Chandigarh
May 20, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Geetanjali Khandelwal, SP Chandigarh highlighted the growing role of AI in policing and the urgent need to combat rising cybercrime: she said the Chandigarh police is adapting to the evolving landscape of AI

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday said that AI has touched every sector, from healthcare to transportation. Minister Sond was attending an AI and Cybersecurity Summit focused on “Securing intelligence in the age of AI”.

AI and Cybersecurity Summit focused on securing intelligence in the age of AI. (HT photo for representation)
AI and Cybersecurity Summit focused on securing intelligence in the age of AI. (HT photo for representation)

The event was held at JW Marriott, Sector-35 organised by Hindustan Times in collaboration with Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) Patiala, TIE Chandigarh, Matrin, Globe Toyota and Aloha Intelligence, bringing together law enforcement officials, academic leaders, and industry experts.

Minister Sond called the summit timely and relevant. “Our generation is living in a fully digitised world where data evolves every day,” he said. He pointed out that while technology advances rapidly, ethical use and regulation must keep pace. “Punjab has made significant progress, with nine officers recently clearing the cybercrime certification,” he noted.

Geetanjali Khandelwal, superintendent of police (SP, city) Chandigarh highlighted the growing role of AI in policing and the urgent need to combat rising cybercrime. “The Chandigarh police is adapting to the evolving landscape of AI. We have established a specialised cyber cell to tackle digital offences real-time, including dark web operations,” she said.

She warned that AI is increasingly used to spread misinformation and fake news, especially from border areas, sometimes through AI-generated videos targeting national security. “We treat such threats with utmost seriousness and are actively detecting malicious content through our intelligence network,” she added.

Padamkumar Nair, director of TIET, emphasised the national implications of cybersecurity. “Every form of security today ties back to national security. We must treat cybersecurity with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.

