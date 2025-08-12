Netflix announces KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event: Date, tickets and more

After its amazing reception, a special KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event is headed to theatres across the US and Canada for screenings on August 23 and August 24, Netflix’s companion site Tudum reported. In less than 24 hours, the tickets for the event will be available online. KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event to release soon.(X/@Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters sing-along: Venue, ticket and more

To celebrate its global success and give the fans something to cherish, the makers of the film decided to arrange the mentioned sing-along event. However, it has been pigeonholed as a “limited” event that will take place on one weekend only.

A select few theatres in the US and Canada will host the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event on August 23 and August 24. Tickets will go on sale on August 13 at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT. The HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans are advised to visit SingKPopDemonHunters.com for information related to showtime and tickets.

Since its release on June 20 this year, critics have heaped praises on KPop Demon Hunters, which amassed 158 million views to become the most-watched Netflix animated original film of all time. While it scored 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, The New York Times called it “artfully punchy” and lauded its take on manufactured pop culture.

Also read: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters strikes gold as its song Golden tops Billboard Hot 100

Marcelo Zarvos wrote the original score of KPop Demon Hunters. And the film contains original songs by artists like EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, and Jenna Andrews, among others.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, while Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans contributed to the awesome script.

FAQs:

Where will the screenings of the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event take place?

The screenings of the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event will exclusively take place in selected theatres in the US and Canada on August 23 and August 24.

When can I buy the tickets for the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event?

The tickets for the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event will be available online on August 13 at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT.

Where can I buy tickets for the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along event?

Visit SingKPopDemonHunters.com for information related to showtime and tickets.

Is KPop Demon Hunters produced by Sony Pictures Animation?

Yes, KPop Demon Hunters is produced by Sony Pictures Animation.