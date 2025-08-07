Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton movie adaptation: Tickets, original cast and more details here

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the movie version of the Tony Award-winning musical, Hamilton, is all set to hit theatres in a few weeks. Miranda shared details regarding the new project while making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Variety reported. Lin-Manuel Miranda in Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton.(X/@DisneyStudios)

While appearing on the show, Miranda said that the movie version of Hamilton will be released in theatres on September 5, 2025.

This comes at a time when the Broadway musical is marking its 10th anniversary since making its debut in 2015.

Hamilton movie: What to expect?

Miranda said that they have been celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton "all year."

"But we have one more way to celebrate. We filmed most of the original cast performing in ‘Hamilton’ in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically, but then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But, September 5, you will be able to see Hamilton in movie theaters nationwide and in Puerto Rico," Variety quoted Miranda as saying.

In an official release, Disney announced that the movie version of Hamilton will hit screens across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico on September 5, 2025. Thereafter, it will be released in the UK and Ireland on September 26, followed by a November 13 release in Australia and New Zealand.

As per Variety, the movie was originally scheduled to come out in October 2021, but the plan was changed, and it ultimately saw its premiere on Disney+ in July 2020.

In the movie version of Hamilton, fans will get to witness the “live capture” of the production. This was filmed in June 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. The filming was done with most of the original cast members of the Broadway musical.

Those planning to watch it in theatres can purchase tickets from Fandango and other platforms.

Hamilton movie: Cast

Since its debut nearly a decade ago, Hamilton has bagged 11 Tony awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The original cast members in it include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette, and Thomas Jefferson.

Among others are Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo.

Rights for the movie version of Hamilton have been sold for a whopping $75 million. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of Miranda.

In June this year, the cast of Hamilton joined hands to perform during the Tony Awards.

Also Read: Lin-Manuel Miranda will turn 'Hamilton' 10th anniversary into a fundraiser for immigration services

Meanwhile, a special premiere screening is also being held at the Delacorte Theater on September 3.

FAQs

When will movie version of Hamilton release in theatres in the US?

It comes out on September 5, 2025.

Where is Hamilton performing in 2025?

Shows are taking place in Ottawa as part of the North American Tour, the official website states. Later on, it travels to Montreal and Syracuse.

What is the true story of Hamilton?

As per Official London Theatre, its true story is based on the life of one of America's founding fathers.