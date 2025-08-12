Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters strikes gold as its song Golden tops Billboard Hot 100

Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters has reached a massive milestone, with its breakout track Golden by fictional girl group Huntr/x hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released on 20 June, the film has now become not only Netflix’s most-watched animated title of the summer but also a global music sensation. Kpop Demon Hunter's soundtrack, especially the track Golden, has contributed significantly to its success.

Golden has nearly 32 million official streams

After weeks of anticipation, Golden, performed by virtual K-pop trio Huntr/x, voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, soared to the top of the Billboard chart with nearly 32 million official streams in the first week of August, as confirmed by Billboard. The song’s success was celebrated by Netflix on 12 August with the announcement across its social media.

This achievement marks the ninth time a K-pop group has topped the Hot 100, but notably, it is the first by an all-female act—even if fictional. The moment mirrors a major plot point in the film, where Huntr/x’s mission is to “seal the Honmoon,” a mystical energy gate inspired by Korean folklore that protects the human world from demons. Their weapon? Music.

In the KPop Demon Hunters universe, the Honmoon is described as a spiritual barrier, also called the 'soul door', which gains strength from the harmony of demon hunters’ songs. The journey of Huntr/x/x culminates in transforming it into the powerful Golden Honmoon, symbolising the permanent defeat of demons.

About KPop Demon Hunterz

Directed by Maggie Kang, the animated feature boasts a stellar voice cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. While Golden is leading the charge, the film's other tracks like Your Idol by fellow fictional group Saja Boys, as well as Takedown, Soda Pop, Free, What It Sounds Like, and Strategy are also climbing global charts, reinforcing the movie's status as a full-fledged cultural phenomenon.