Barbara Eden turns 94: Here's all you need to know about the I Dream of Jeannie star

Barbara Eden, famous for the portrayal of Jeannie in the popular 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, is celebrating her 94th birthday on Saturday, August 23. Eden featured as the 2,000-year-old genie in the series and was joined by Larry Hagman, who essayed the role of astronaut Tony Nelson. As she marks a major milestone in her life, here is a look at Barbara Eden's journey both onscreen and behind the camera. Barbara Eden was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988.(Screengrab/official website)

Barbara Eden's childhood

Born on this day in 1931 in Tucson, Arizona, her real name was Barbara Jean Morehead. Her parents were Alice Mary and Hubert Henry Morehead, PEOPLE magazine reported. After her parents parted ways, Eden decided to move to San Francisco with her mother, who later decided to get remarried.

Eden completed her graduation from Abraham Lincoln High School and later joined the City College in the city. She was even associated with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as well as the Elizabeth Holloway School of Theatre.

Barbara Eden's journey in showbiz

At first, she started singing in her church choir and even used to perform at events with a few local bands as a teenager.

According to Forbes, Eden initially looked forward to pursuing a career as an opera singer, but she later changed her mind to become an actor. She even took part in a few pageants, which included the Miss California contest.

Her acting career began with TV roles during the mid-1950s.

In 1955, she got her first role on The Johnny Carson Show. Besides this, she even appeared in I Love Lucy and Father Knows Best, among others.

Eden was featured opposite Elvis Presley in the 1960 movie Flaming Star, which was based on the book Flaming Lance by Clair Huffaker. Thereafter, she was seen in various movies like The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm and Five Weeks in a Balloon, as reported by Forbes.

One of the major highlights in her career was NBC's I Dream of Jeannie. She is believed to have been approached by writer Sidney Sheldon for the titular role after seeing her work in The Brass Bottle. The sitcom saw an astronaut falling in love with a genie. After its debut in 1965, the show aired until 1970.

Eden also featured in Harper Valley P.T.A. between 1981 and 1982, as well as A Brand New Life (1989–90). She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988. She came out with her memoir, Jeannie Out of the Bottle, in 2011.

FAQs

What is Barbara Eden doing now?

According to the website Remind Magazine, fans of Barbara Eden can celebrate the 60th anniversary of I Dream of Jeannie with her during the fan convention, The Hollywood Show. It will take place in Burbank, California, on September 5-6, 2025.

Did Barbara Eden and Elvis ever date?

No, they were not romantically linked to each other.

What happened to Barbara Eden's son?

As per People, her son, Matthew Ansara, died of a heroin overdose in 2001.