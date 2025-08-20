Netflix to remove NBC sitcom The Good Place in September 2025: See other titles leaving

Netflix will remove all four seasons of the successful NBC sitcom The Good Place as well as 41 movies in September this year, reports Just Jared. Although Netflix removes content every month, given The Good Place’s existing demand among sitcom lovers, the news comes as a shock for many. Netflix will remove all four seasons of The Good Place on September 26, along with 41 other movies. (@NBCTheGoodPlace/YouTube)

The Good Place to exit Netflix

All four seasons of The Good Place will exit Netflix on 26 September. Following a joint investigation with The Wrap in 2022, What’s on Netflix reported that the sitcom would leave Netflix in the US in 2025.

The Good Place first premiered on NBC on September 19, 2016. The first season of the Kristen Bell-starrer was released on Netflix on September 21, 2017. The final installment was added to Netflix in September 2020.

The Good Place, which deals with the concept of the afterlife, received critical acclaim from around the world. It had a score of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other shows and movies set to be removed from Netflix

Along with The Good Place, Craig Wright’s Greenleaf, and the first two seasons of The Chosen and Chappelle's Show will leave Netflix this September.

17 Again, 50 First Dates, After Earth, Dumb and Dumber To, V for Vendetta, The Notebook, Black Hawk Down, The Holiday, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy are among other films that Netflix has decided to remove. Here is the full list of titles being removed from Netflix, as per Just Jared.

Leaving: September 1, 2025

17 Again

50 First Dates

After Earth

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Barbarian

Bee Movie

Black Hawk Down

Blood and Bone

Burn After Reading

Dumb and Dumber To

Hanna

The Holiday

Home

MacGruber

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Midway

The Mule

National Security

The Notebook

The Nutty Professor

Paul

The Polar Express

Red Eye

Sicario

Trainwreck

Us

V for Vendetta

Wipeout: Season 1

Leaving: September 5, 2025

The Wave

Leaving: September 9, 2025

Mad Max: Fury Road

Leaving: September 10, 2025

Greenleaf: Seasons 1-5

Leaving: September 13, 2025

London Has Fallen

Leaving: September 14, 2025

Chosen: Seasons 1-2

Leaving: September 15, 2025

Band of Brothers

The Pacific

Leaving: September 16, 2025

Bad Words

Instant Family

Leaving: September 22, 2025

The Island

Leaving: September 26, 2025

The Good Place: Seasons 1-4

Leaving: September 30, 2025

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2

Among other reasons, Netflix primarily removes content every month because of changes in licensing agreements and content rotation strategy.

