Netflix to remove NBC sitcom The Good Place in September 2025: See other titles leaving
The Good Place had a five-year run on Netflix. Check out other shows leaving the platform in September in the US.
Netflix will remove all four seasons of the successful NBC sitcom The Good Place as well as 41 movies in September this year, reports Just Jared. Although Netflix removes content every month, given The Good Place’s existing demand among sitcom lovers, the news comes as a shock for many.
The Good Place to exit Netflix
All four seasons of The Good Place will exit Netflix on 26 September. Following a joint investigation with The Wrap in 2022, What’s on Netflix reported that the sitcom would leave Netflix in the US in 2025.
The Good Place first premiered on NBC on September 19, 2016. The first season of the Kristen Bell-starrer was released on Netflix on September 21, 2017. The final installment was added to Netflix in September 2020.
The Good Place, which deals with the concept of the afterlife, received critical acclaim from around the world. It had a score of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Other shows and movies set to be removed from Netflix
Along with The Good Place, Craig Wright’s Greenleaf, and the first two seasons of The Chosen and Chappelle's Show will leave Netflix this September.
17 Again, 50 First Dates, After Earth, Dumb and Dumber To, V for Vendetta, The Notebook, Black Hawk Down, The Holiday, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy are among other films that Netflix has decided to remove. Here is the full list of titles being removed from Netflix, as per Just Jared.
Leaving: September 1, 2025
17 Again
50 First Dates
After Earth
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Barbarian
Bee Movie
Black Hawk Down
Blood and Bone
Burn After Reading
Dumb and Dumber To
Hanna
The Holiday
Home
MacGruber
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Midway
The Mule
National Security
The Notebook
The Nutty Professor
Paul
The Polar Express
Red Eye
Sicario
Trainwreck
Us
V for Vendetta
Wipeout: Season 1
Leaving: September 5, 2025
The Wave
Leaving: September 9, 2025
Mad Max: Fury Road
Leaving: September 10, 2025
Greenleaf: Seasons 1-5
Leaving: September 13, 2025
London Has Fallen
Leaving: September 14, 2025
Chosen: Seasons 1-2
Leaving: September 15, 2025
Band of Brothers
The Pacific
Leaving: September 16, 2025
Bad Words
Instant Family
Leaving: September 22, 2025
The Island
Leaving: September 26, 2025
The Good Place: Seasons 1-4
Leaving: September 30, 2025
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
Among other reasons, Netflix primarily removes content every month because of changes in licensing agreements and content rotation strategy.
FAQs
When will Netflix remove all four seasons of The Good Place?
Netflix plans to remove all four seasons of The Good Place by September 26.
Who created The Good Place?
The NBC sitcom The Good Place was created by Michael Schur.
When will Mad Max: Fury Road leave Netflix?
Mad Max: Fury Road will leave Netflix on September 9 this year.
What are some of the popular movies that Netflix will remove this September?
Some of the popular movies that Netflix will remove this year include 17 Again, 50 First Dates, V for Vendetta, and The Holiday.