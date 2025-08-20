Coldplay brings world tour finale to Wembley: Schedule, time, potential setlist and more

Coldplay is back in London, taking over Wembley Stadium for a run of shows that will close out their three-year Music of the Spheres world tour, as reported by The Standard. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, has made headlines recently after a viral moment featuring former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s ex-HR head, Kristin Cabot. The two were caught in an embrace at a previous concert, cheating on their respective spouses. Coldplay will perform in London till September 8.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the chatter, the group has kept its focus on the stage. Chris Martin has even joked with crowds about the perils of being caught kissing on camera. With the band set to enthrall audiences at Wembley, here’s everything you need to know about Coldplay’s London run.

Coldplay Wembley concert: Date and time

The Wembley schedule is packed. The band will play on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, before returning for September 3, 4, 7, and 8. That final September 8 show doubles as the last stop of the entire tour, as per The Standard.

Doors open at 5 pm local time, and supporting acts begin from 6 pm. Coldplay usually hits the stage around 8:15 pm, with the show running until roughly 10:30 pm. Timings can shift depending on the night, but that is the general pattern fans can expect.

Coldplay Wembley concert: Potential setlist

According to Setlist.fm, Coldplay's expected setlist and their playing order includes four themed acts: planets, moons, stars, and home. The concert will open with Jon Hopkins’ Light Through the Veins and John Williams’ E.T. theme before the band launches into their own songs.

Act 1: Planets

Music of the Spheres (tape)

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise (extended)

The Scientist (with “Oceans” intro, reversed outro)

Act 2: Moons

Viva La Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go (piano)

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Act 3: Stars

Sunrise (with Louis Armstrong speech)

Human Heart (with choir)

People of the Pride

Clocks

We Pray (with Chiedu Oraka, Elyanna)

Infinity Sign (with excerpts)

Something Just Like This (Chainsmokers collab, Garrix outro)

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Act 4: Home

Sparks

Magic (with Jacob Collier)

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1 (Stormzy, Jacob Collier, Nicole Lawrence)

Humankind

Fix You (with “Midnight”)

Biutyful

Wave (tape)

Coldplay’s Wembley run carries extra weight. The Standard noted that the September 8 show will mark the official end of their three-year global tour - one of the band’s most ambitious undertakings. With elaborate staging, surprise guests, and a setlist spanning decades, it is a farewell lap that brings them home in style.

