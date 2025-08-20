Coldplay brings world tour finale to Wembley: Schedule, time, potential setlist and more
Coldplay is set to perform at Wembley Stadium, concluding their Music of the Spheres world tour. Here's everything you need to know about the concert.
Coldplay is back in London, taking over Wembley Stadium for a run of shows that will close out their three-year Music of the Spheres world tour, as reported by The Standard. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, has made headlines recently after a viral moment featuring former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s ex-HR head, Kristin Cabot. The two were caught in an embrace at a previous concert, cheating on their respective spouses.
Despite the chatter, the group has kept its focus on the stage. Chris Martin has even joked with crowds about the perils of being caught kissing on camera. With the band set to enthrall audiences at Wembley, here’s everything you need to know about Coldplay’s London run.
Coldplay Wembley concert: Date and time
The Wembley schedule is packed. The band will play on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, before returning for September 3, 4, 7, and 8. That final September 8 show doubles as the last stop of the entire tour, as per The Standard.
Doors open at 5 pm local time, and supporting acts begin from 6 pm. Coldplay usually hits the stage around 8:15 pm, with the show running until roughly 10:30 pm. Timings can shift depending on the night, but that is the general pattern fans can expect.
Coldplay Wembley concert: Potential setlist
According to Setlist.fm, Coldplay's expected setlist and their playing order includes four themed acts: planets, moons, stars, and home. The concert will open with Jon Hopkins’ Light Through the Veins and John Williams’ E.T. theme before the band launches into their own songs.
Act 1: Planets
Music of the Spheres (tape)
Higher Power
Adventure of a Lifetime
Paradise (extended)
The Scientist (with “Oceans” intro, reversed outro)
Act 2: Moons
Viva La Vida
Hymn for the Weekend
Let Somebody Go (piano)
Politik
In My Place
Yellow
Act 3: Stars
Sunrise (with Louis Armstrong speech)
Human Heart (with choir)
People of the Pride
Clocks
We Pray (with Chiedu Oraka, Elyanna)
Infinity Sign (with excerpts)
Something Just Like This (Chainsmokers collab, Garrix outro)
Midnight
My Universe
A Sky Full of Stars
Act 4: Home
Sparks
Magic (with Jacob Collier)
Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1 (Stormzy, Jacob Collier, Nicole Lawrence)
Humankind
Fix You (with “Midnight”)
Biutyful
Wave (tape)
Coldplay’s Wembley run carries extra weight. The Standard noted that the September 8 show will mark the official end of their three-year global tour - one of the band’s most ambitious undertakings. With elaborate staging, surprise guests, and a setlist spanning decades, it is a farewell lap that brings them home in style.
FAQs
What time does Coldplay go on stage at Wembley?
The band will go up around 8:15 pm. Supporting acts begin at 6 pm.
When does the Wembley run end?
The residency ends on September 8, which is also the final night of the world tour.
How long is a Coldplay concert?
The group’s concerts last roughly two hours, wrapping up around 10:30 pm.
Are there guest performers at Wembley?
Yes, previous nights have featured Jacob Collier, Stormzy, and Nicole Lawrence.
How is the setlist structured?
The concert is divided into four acts themed around planets, moons, stars, and home.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
